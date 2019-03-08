Supreme Court AffirmsTemporary Seizure of $8.4m Linked to Mrs Jonathan

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja, affirmed the order of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which directed the Federal Government to temporarily seize the sum of $8.4m linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered Friday, held that it had no reason to interfere with the decision of the lower court.

The Court of Appeal in Lagos, last year upheld the decision of a Federal High Court in Lagos which granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) right to temporary take possession of the said funds suspected to be proceeds of crime pending the conclusion of investigation.

In dismissing the appeal filed by Mrs Jonathan, the five man panel of the apex court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, however, directed the former first lady to return to the Federal High Court and show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal government.

