International Women’s Day: Dakuku Urges Active Involvement in Blue Econom

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety

Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has praised women in the

country for their contributions and achievements in the typically male-

dominated maritime sector, albeit calling for the involvement of more

women to help grow the sector.

Dakuku stated this in his message to Nigerian women on the occasion of

the International Women’s Day, being marked globally today. He said

women in Nigeria had made enormous contributions to the socio-

economic wellbeing of the country that could not be wished away. But he

sought more active involvement of women in the e*orts to build a strong

blue economy.

The Director-General said, “Women are wonderful builders and good asset

keepers, and Nigerian women are even much more. I salute and respect

you, great daughter of Nigeria, on this occasion of International Women’s

Day for your monumental contributions and achievements in the maritime

sector, in particular, and Nigeria, in general.

“As we strive to build a virile Blue Economy capable of diversifying our

national economy and creating prosperity for the Nigerian people, I call for

more active involvement of women. I seek your participation as equal

partners in the collective task of taking Nigeria to the next level so that

together we all can proudly accomplish this historic duty of creating a

continental paradigm for the sustainable use of the world’s ocean

resources for the overall good of mankind.

“I line with the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, which is

‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change,’ I call on the womenfolk in

Nigeria to roll up your sleeves and get ready to sail with the menfolk. And

safely we shall land Nigeria as an El Dorado of jobs, security, and

prosperity.”

Dakuku has been a relentless advocate of greater women participation in

the maritime sector in Nigeria and Africa, and this accords with the

intense global push for professional and social equality. And it is in line

with the focus of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) this year,

which is, “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community.”

International Women’s Day, a United Nations recognised day, is