33 Teams for 2019 Lagos Polo Tournament Top Prizes

Some of the most renowned indigenous and international polo teams are set to convene on Lagos, Nigeria to compete for highly coveted trophies in the 2019 Lagos International Polo Tournament. Sponsored by leading African Financial Institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc.

This year’s competition will begin on March 13, 2019 and will see both Nigerian and foreign teams compete in five main cups, namely; the Silver Cup, Open Cup, Oba of Lagos Cup, Low Cup and Majekodunmi Cup.

The participating teams drown from all the major polo clubs across the country, include twelve Silver Cup teams, fourteen Lagos Low Cup, five medium-goal teams for Lagos Open Cup, and two heavy weight teams for the biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup.

Tournament Manager, Seyi Oyinlola promised that this year would get better as it has always been over the years adding that “it’s going to be a two weeks of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game.”

Oyinlola who commended GTBank, which is the main sponsor, stated that having gained reputation as the biggest polo tournament in West Africa, the Lagos Polo Club look forward to delivering great values for the sponsors with the coming on board of Coca-Cola and Shell which joined BUA, WAPIC Insurance and others in sponsoring the glamorous fiesta.

Speaking on GTBank’s sponsorship of the 2019 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, said: “We love the game of polo, the passion and the symbiosis between the players and their horses, but most importantly, we hold a strong affinity to the sport of kings because it reflects quality, competitiveness and fair play; some of the values that have made GTBank a Proudly African and Truly International Financial Institution.”

He further stated that; “Our sponsorship of the 2019 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, which has grown over the years to become one of the most anticipated social and sporting events of the year, demonstrates our strong belief in the role of sports in developing and uniting our society.”

The GTBank chief executive who was represented at the event by the Head, Event Management, Corporate Communications and External Affairs, Mr. Jide Sipo, pledged the bank’s commitment to the development of polo in Nigeria.

Lagos Polo Club President, Ade Laoye said the host club is rejuvenated with the continuous infrastructural upgrade to meet the yearnings of polo aficionados. He stressed that the stables were removed from their previous positions to enhance safety of players and horses in line with international best practices of the game.

Laoye added that aside the international flavor to this edition, teams from Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt , Ibadan, Abuja are primed to be in action in this year’s tournament.

Lagos Polo Club Acting Captain, Rotimi Makanjuola disclosed that nine professional players from Argentina, United Kingdom, South Africa, and professional umpires will also feature in the tournament.

The first week billed to run from March 13, will see Lagos-based teams and visiting teams from Kaduna, Kano, Ibadan and Port Harcourt will vie for laurels in the Silver and Open Cup respectively.

The revered Oba of Lagos Cup, one of the biggest selected prizes, will also be decided in the first stage of the international polo extravaganza.

The second week will run from March 20 through the weekend, with many Lagos’ teams and visiting teams battling for the Low Cup.

Two heavyweight teams from Abuja and Lagos will round off the tournament with a titanic clash for the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup, the most valuable polo trophy in Africa