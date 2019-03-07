NCC, Others Join eBusiness Life Girls in ICT Campaign

As preparations for the International Girls in ICT Day celebration advances, Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian communications Commission (NCC) has given its nod to be part of the campaign being organised by eBusiness Life Communication Limited in Nigeria.

Also from the sectorial ICT firms, Systemspecs, VDT Communication, Vodacom Business Nigeria and Access Bank have signed on to be part of the forthcoming 8th edition of the campaign being organised by eBusiness Life, publishers of eBusiness Life Magazine in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event with the theme: “Expand Horizons Changing Attitudes: An ICT Skilled GirlForce”, which is scheduled to hold In Lagos on April 25, 2019, is part of a global campaign to encourage young girls to delve into ICT as a profession and contribute their quota to the growth of the industry in Nigeria while also actualising self-development.

International Girls’ in ICT Day is an initiative launched through ITU Resolution 70 with the idea of creating a global environment that will empower and encourage girls and young women to consider careers in the ﬁeld of information and communication technologies (ICTs).

In the past seven years, eBusiness Life has been organising the event annually in Nigeria, gathering young girls from different schools, to educate and sensitize them on the opportunities inherent in professions in ICT, and providing a platform for organisations to synergise on complementary ways to further the cause. Also the girls had been made to go through hands-on training on various aspects of ICT and facility visits to ICT companies to get a first-hand experience of the intricacies of the ICT firms.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of eBusiness Life Communication and convener of the event, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, the need to sensitise young girls is premised on the fact that the society has unconsciously relegated the female gender and delegated careers in technical fields, especially in ICT, to their male counterparts.

She called on corporate bodies and the society at large to recommit to supporting every girl to develop her skills, enter the workforce on equal terms and reach her full potential.