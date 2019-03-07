APGA Denies Withdrawing from Nasarawa Governorship Race

Insists Labaran Maku still contesting

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked reports that its governorship candidate, Labaran Maku has withdrawn from Saturday’s governorship election in Nasarawa.

The party, in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Chairman, Victor Oye, said that it was still very much in the race, describing the report that it had withdrawal from the race as false and mischievous.

“It has come to the attention of our party, about the fake news trending in the social media that our governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Labaran Maku, has stepped down for the PDP candidate.

“We wish to state unequivocally that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the report. It is the handiwork of political detractors, turncoats and desperadoes bent on misleading the people and blackmailing our candidate who has endeared himself to them.

The party said that there was never a time Labaran Maku contemplated stepping down, adding that in actual fact his popularity has continued to soar, particularly after his endorsement by Eggons Worldwide.

“What happened was that PDP afraid of defeat stirring them in the face forged the headed paper of Labaran Maku with which they issued a fake press statement circulating in the social media that he backed out of the race.

“We have implicit confidence in the capacity of Labaran Maku to defeat both the PDP and APC candidates in the forthcoming governorship election in the state,” it said.

APGA said that it is rather advising the PDP candidate to step down for Maku instead of promoting hatred, falsehood, and malicious propaganda.

It said the people of Nasarawa have a great choice to make – to work in conjunction with Labaran Maku – to build a new state where peace, development, justice and equality will reign supreme.

“We urge the good people of Nasarawa State, irrespective of religion, tribe or culture, to rally round Labaran Maku in order to liberate them from the misgovernance and maladministration that had been their lot in the past seven and half years.

“It is our wish and desire to see the emergence of a new administration under the leadership of Labaran Makunto to give the people of Nasarawa State a focused, transparent and people-oriented leadership devoid of schism, intimidation, killings and hate that have left the people deeply traumatized,” it said.