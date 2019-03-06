Police Deploy 7 DIGs, 10 AIGs, 277 CPs for Saturday’s Governorship, House of Assembly Elections

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. (IG) Mohammed Adamu, has deployed 7 Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to the six geo-political zones across the Country, 10 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the police zonal commands and additional 277 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to complement the efforts of the respective Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) State Commands and the FCT.

The deployment according to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank, is in line with the IG’s commitment towards providing adequate security for the General Elections.

“With this deployment, each command now has additional three CPs deployed to the three (3) senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment which will form part of security management base for the command CPs.

“However, based on security assessment earlier carried out by the Force, some Local Government Areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States have one Commissioner of Police each deployed to coordinate security in the LGA.

“Each of them is expected to work with the Command CP and to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards emplacing adequate security including the supervision of security personnel deployed to each of the Senatorial Districts under their watch”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, four (4) Commands, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto have new CPs posted specifically as Command CP for purposes of the election.

The IGP assures that just as in the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force shall remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections.