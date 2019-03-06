Guber Poll: Niger PDP Goes Spiritual, Declares Two Days of Fasting, Prayer

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely three days to the governorship election, the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone spiritual, asking its members to embark on two days fasting and prayers.

The fasting and prayers programme is scheduled for Thursday and Friday during which all the party faithful would seek the face of God for the success of its governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko.

Nasko is the major challenger to the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is also seeking a second term.

A verified post on the governorship campaign platform of the PDP also enjoined its supporters to remain steadfast and committed to the course.

It said: “FASTING! FASTING!!

All admirers & supporters of Umar Nasko are requested 2 fast on Thursday 7th Feb. and Friday 8th Feb 4 a clear success in the poll.”

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, has told supporters of the party to turn out in their numbers for the governorship election.

Beji urged the party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections but should allow it to ginger them to perform their civic duty.

“We should all come out to vote for our candidate. We should not allow anyone to steal our vote and protect your vote,” he said.

The PDP state chairman said the party was optimistic of clinching victory over the APC on Saturday.