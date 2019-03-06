Court to Deliver Ruling on Atiku, PDP’s Request to Inspect Election Materials

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has reserved ruling on the ex parte motion by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, presidential election. Atiku Abubakar, and his party seeking an order of Court to inspect election materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the election.

A 3-man panel of the tribunal sitting in Abuja, reserved ruling for an hour after listening to the submission of counsel to the Complainants.

The panel led by Justice Abdul Aboki also ordered the complainants’ lawyer to furnish the tribunal with relevant authorities supporting his argument in the case.

Respondents in the motion exparte dated March 4 and filed March 5 include INEC, President Muhamadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku and the PDP in the motion are praying for an order compelling INEC to allow them inspect the voters register and other vital documents used in the conduct of the election.

In arguing the motion, lead counsel to Atiku and the PDP, Chief Chris Uche SAN, said the purpose of the motion was to help the petitioners institute and maintain their petition at the tribunal.

Details later…