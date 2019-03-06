Bayelsa Pays Workers’ Outstanding Salary, Pensions from Paris Club Refund

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government Wednesday ordered the payment of one month outstanding salary to workers and pensioners in the state, following the state government’s receipt of the last tranche of the Paris/London Club Loan over-deduction from the federal government.

Speaking with journalists in Yenagoa, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, said that the government committed N4,346,099,382.28 out of the sum to settle workers’ outstanding salaries in fulfillment of the commitment made by Governor Seriake Dickson to clear the outstanding salary arrears with the last tranche of the Paris Club refund.

Ebibai said that the decision to announce the receipt of the Paris Club refund was in line with the government’s policy of transparency and accountability.

He commended the state civil servants for their patience and understanding during the economic recession and urged them to sustain their support for the government and the ruling PDP in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“In line with the restoration government’s policy thrust on transparency, accountability and continuous engagement with the public, we hereby announce that the state government has received the last tranche of the Paris/London Club loan over-deduction refunds.

“Consequently, the governor has directed the immediate payment of the last one month of outstanding civil servants and pensioners salary arrears amounting to N4,346,099,382.28.

“We thank our civil servants for their patience and understanding during the economic crisis, while soliciting for their vote and support to be extended to all candidates put forward by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming State House of Assembly elections,” he said.