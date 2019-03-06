Assembly Poll: Police Read Riot Act to Voters in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has advised Ekiti residents and voters to be orderly and peaceful in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The command’s Police Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said that Ekiti residents contributed largely to the success of the presidential and National Assembly elections with their peaceful conduct on election day.

Amba, who spoke through the command’s spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said his men are battle ready for the success of the election.

He warned those harbouring sinister intentions to desist, saying his men are well mobilised to deal with trouble makers.

“We are ready for the assembly election. We are going to retain the structures we used for the presidential poll, which were two personnel across the each of the 2,195 polling units across the state.

“Our Special Protection Squad and Special Tactical Squad will be operational. We also have other special squads that will dress in mufti and other sister agencies shall join us to make the election successful,” he said.