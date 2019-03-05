PDP Protests against Feb 23 Election Results at INEC Headquarters

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protest against the outcome of the February 23 presidential election it claimed was won by its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The main opposition party had earlier on Tuesday filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the president-elect.

The protest which is currently going on is led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Details later…