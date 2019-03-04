Ugwuanyi Receives More Support Ahead of March 9 Election

Ahead of March 9 governorship and state assembly elections, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has reiterated his support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s reelection, calling on all eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for the governor and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Archbishop Chukwuma also urged Enugu residents to sustain the tempo of peace that exists in the state, which was entrenched by the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi and conduct themselves orderly as they troop out on Saturday to re-elect the governor. He, therefore, charged the electorate to protect their votes after voting.

The Archbishop, who made the call during a service at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Enugu, which was attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi, ably represented by his commissioner for commerce and industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, prayed fervently for a hitch-free and credible governorship and state assembly elections as well as “continued peace and good governance in Enugu State”.

In a related development, the Ugwuoba Cattle Market Traders, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the entire Hausa/ Fulani Community and other revered Northern Leaders resident in Enugu State, also reiterated their endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s reelection and called on all their members and residents of the state to vote massively for the governor and his party, the PDP.

The non-indigenes made the declaration when the campaign train of the PDP led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, visited them at Ugwuoba Cattle Market in Oji River Local Government Area, to canvass votes for the governor and all other candidates of the party in the state.

Speaking on their behalf, the South East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, disclosed that “Gov. Ugwuanyi’s unassailable sense of fellowship and good governance have continued to strengthen our people’s resolve to be supportive of whatever political interests he may have”, adding that “we are most confident that he will always mean well for Enugu and for us”.

According to him, “it is on this account that we gather again today to thank our amiable governor for his accommodating nature. Given the mutual respect existing between our people and His Excellency, Gov. Ugwuanyi, we wish to publicly express our obligation to ensure that his second term bid succeeds. We also are in total support of his house of assembly candidates who will ensure he enjoys smooth Executive-Legislative relationship.

“We have therefore, called on all our members to dutifully deploy their voters’ cards in prosecuting this battle. We are confident that victory will be ours when it (result) is declared on the 10th of March, 2019”.

Responding, Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo, who represented Gov. Ugwuanyi, thanked members of the Hausa/Fulani community for their commitment to peaceful co-existence and the support they have continued to give the state government.

She, therefore, reassured the readiness of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration towards sustaining the cordial relationship that exists between it and the Northerners, stressing that the state government does not and will not take such solidarity and support for granted.