Court Nullifies Kano’s PDP Guber Candidature

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Federal High Court in Kano has nullified the candidature of Mr Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano State.

The court presided by Leis Allagoa on Monday nullified the primary election that led to Yusuf’s emergence.

The judge, who ruled that the PDP did not conduct any governorship primary election in the state, also declared Yusuf’s candidature null and void.

The counsel to the plaintiff, Kabiru Usman, said the PDP would have to provide another governorship candidate before Saturday’s polls.

In his remarks, the PDP counsel, Bashir Yusuf, said the verdict does not affect Yusuf as a candidate but the PDP as a party.

According to him, the PDP will obey court order.

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mr Ibrahim Al-Amin, said that he had approached the court, challenging the process that led to emergence of Yusuf as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state.