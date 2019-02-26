Live Updates: Senate & House of Reps Results as Announced by State INEC Offices

STATE SENATE HOUSE OF REPS. ABIA ADAMAWA AKWA IBOM PDP-3 ANAMBRA BAUCHI APC-3 APC-1 PDP-1 BAYELSA PDP-1 PDP-1 BENUE BORNO CROSS RIVER DELTA EBONYI PDP-3 PDP-6 EDO APC-1 APC -4 PDP-1 EKITI ENUGU GOMBE APC-3 IMO JIGAWA KADUNA APC 2 PDP 1 PDP 1 KANO KATSINA APC-3 APC-15 KEBBI KOGI KWARA LAGOS APC-3 NASARAWA NIGER APC-3 APC-10 OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO APC-2 PDP-1 APC -9 PDP -3 ADP -1 PLATEAU PDP-4 APC-1 RIVERS SOKOTO APC-1 APC-1 PDP-1 TARABA YOBE ZAMFARA FCT PDP-1



PRP Wins Bauchi Federal Constituency Seat (9:56AM) By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has again lost another seat in the National Assembly to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

While declaring the results of the Bauchi Federal Constituency late Monday night at the INEC collation centre in Bauchi, the Returning Officer for the election Ibrahim Yakubu declared the candidate of the PRP, Abdullahi Yakubu Shehu, as the winner having polled 69,088 votes, while his closest rival, Mohammed Sabo of the ruling APC, polled 53,470 votes just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Aminu Garu, emerged third with 43,727 votes. The Returning Officer said: “The PRP candidate, Abdullahi Yakubu Shehu, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the Bauchi Federal Constituency.” With this result, Bauchi State APC has now lost two seats in the House of Representatives following the declaration of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara of the PDP as the winner of the Dass/Tafawa-Balewa /Bogoro Federal Constituency. Bauchi Federal Constituency result.

PRP 69,088 APC 53,470 PDP 43’527

PDP Candidate Wins Egor/Ikpoba Fed Constituency seat in Edo

(12:18AM)

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ise-Idehen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency.

He polled 53,618 votes to defeat the incumbent, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 44,323 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

PDP Wins 3 Senatorial Seats in Akwa Ibom

(12:07AM)

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A former Minister, Mrs Akon Eyakenyi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the incumbent Senator, Senator Nelson Efiong of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to win the Eket (Akwa Ibom South) Senatorial District election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the Returning Officer in the district, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, of University of Uyo, announced the result.

He said Eyakenyi polled 122,412 votes, to subdue his rival Senator Nelson Efiong of APC who polled 44,053 votes.

Ndaeyo commended INEC for conducting free, fair and credible elections, saying that the election was well organised.

In Uyo Senatorial District the incumbent Senator, Senator Bassey Albert defeated the APC senatorial candidate, Mr Bassey Etim, to return to Senate.

Also the former senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, lost the bid to return to the senate for the second time.

Senator Akpabio was floored by the former deputy governor of the state, Christopher Ekpenyong, who contested the election under the PDP.

Ekpenyong polled 129, 077 votes to stop Senator Akpabio who scored 76,633 votes from returning to the senate.

Akpabio only won in his local government area, Essien Udim, and lost in the other nine local government areas.

Similarly, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Onofiok Luke won the Etinan Federal Constituency. The former Commissioner for Information and strategy in the state, Aniekan Umanah also won the Abak Federal House of Representative seat.

Details of the Result from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District announced Monday night confirmed THISDAY report on the senatorial election published on Monday February 25th as follows

▪ETIM EKPO

*SENATE:

PDP – 6,603

APC – 2,671

▪ABAK

*SENATE:

PDP – 10,926

APC – 9,787

▪IKA

*SENATE:

PDP – 9,257

APC – 4,152

▪UKANAFUN

*SENATE:

PDP – 25,952

APC – 14,452

▪ORUK ANAM

*SENATE:

PDP – 25,123

APC – 10,534

▪ OBOT AKARA

*SENATE:

PDP – 13,184

APC – 6,229

▪IKONO

*SENATE:

PDP – 7,951

APC – 3,083

▪INI

*SENATE:

PDP – 13,302

APC – 5,897

▪IKOT EKPENE

*SENATE:

APC 12,228

PDP 10,712

▪ESSIEN UDIM

*SENATE:

APC-7,766

PDP-5,987

*TOTAL*

APC- 76,633

PDP- 129,077 √



PDP’s Aduda Emerges Winner of FCT Senatorial Election (9:29PM) The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Sen. Philip Aduda has been declared winner of Saturday’s senatorial election. Aduda won in all the six Area Councils in the territory. Declaring the results on Monday evening, the Returning Officer, Prof. Sani Saka, said that Aduda scored a total of 263,055 votes across all the area councils to emerge winner. The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Jisalo Zephaniah, scored 148,401 to emerge second while the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Johnson Somadina, came third with a total of 2,509 votes. Earlier, the Collation Officer for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Prof. Muhammed Ndagi of the University of Abuja, said that Aduda scored 127,567 votes to defeat the closest contestant and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Jasilo Zephaniah, who got 61,692 votes. Ndagi, however, said that there were cases of over voting in Polling Unit 005, Gwarimpa Primary School and Polling Unit 007, Kado Housing Estate, which led to the cancellation of elections in the units. He blamed the situation on the use of manual accreditation to solve incidents of failure of smart card readers to recognise some voters. The Bwari Area Council Collation Officer, Prof. Simon Kawe of the University of Abuja, while making his presentation said that the area had a total of 230,269 registered voters. He said that the total number of accredited voter were 84,541 and that the total valid votes cast was 77,700 as 2,697 votes were rejected. Aduda of the PDP scored 51,797 votes to beat the closest contestant and candidate of the APC, Mr Jisalo Zephania, who got 22,775 votes. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Johnson Somadina, scored 749 votes. Also, the Kuje Area Council Collation Officer, Prof. Tony Onyishi of the Federal University Abuja, in his presentation, said that the total number of voters in the area was 122,051 and that accredited voters was 44,562. He said that the total votes cast was 42,604 and that the total valid votes was 41,407 while a total of 1,197 votes were rejected. He said that Aduda of the PDP scored 25,190 votes to defeat all the other contestants while Zephaniah of the APC scored 15,441 to emerge second position in the contest. Earlier on Sunday, February 24, 2019, the Collation Officer in Abaji Area Council, reported that Aduda got 11,290 votes to beat Zephania who got 11,276 votes. In Kwali Area Council, the Collation Officer reported that the PDP candidate got 17,642 to beat the APC candidate who got 14,899 votes. Also in Gwagwalada Area Council, Aduda of the PDP was reported to have beaten Zephaniah having scored 29,567 to defeat the APC candidate who got 22,318 votes. (NAN) Kaduna Deputy Governor Loses Senatorial Election to PDP 2:39pm Sen. Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South) has won the just concluded general election for the Kaduna South Senatorial District. Mr Suleiman Yashim, INEC Returning Officer who announced the result on Monday in Kafanchan said Sen. Danjuma La’ah of the PDP scored a total 268,923 to defeat Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the APC, who scored 133,287 votes. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other runner-up candidates included, Rijo Shekari of the SDP who scored 9,609 votes, Benedict Kura of ADC who scored 2,741 with eight others. Other results are being awaited at the Collation centre, INEC officer said. (NAN) Dankwambo Loses Senatorial Bid as APC Wins Gombe North (2:21PM) From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe Gombe State Governor and former PDP presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, suffered a great political blow as he lost his bid to represent Gombe North in Satuday’s election. Governor Dankwambo was beaten by Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, who polled 152,551 votes against Governor Dankwambo’s 88,016 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly election. The result was announced in Malam Sidi, Kwami Local Government Area around 2:35am on Monday by the Returning Officer, Professor Umar Gurama, of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State. Even though Governor Dankwambo won his Hassan Manzo polling unit with 325 votes as against Alkali’s 212 votes, it was however not enough to secure the two-term governor a senatorial seat. Governor Dankwambo started smelling his defeat Saturday evening when he couldn’t deliver his party’s (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in his Hassan Manzo ward. Atiku polled 80 votes against Buhari’s 457 votes. With this defeat, it is becoming doubtful if Governor Dankwambo, who is also Atiku Abubakar’s campaign coordinator for the Northeast could spearhead his party, the PDP, into victory in the governorship election expected in two weeks time. APC on the other hand is celebrating the defeat, which they said was a clear indication that the PDP was now dead and buried in Gombe State according to its State Publicity Secretary, Naomi Joel Awak. PDP Senatorial Candidate Leads in 5 FCT Area Councils The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sen. Philip Aduda has won five out of the six Area Councils in the territory. The revelation was made at separate presentations by council Collation Officers in Abuja while submitting results from various councils to the Returning Officer, Prof. Sani Saka of the University of Maiduguri. The Bwari Area Council Collation Officer, Prof. Simon Kawe of the Federal University Abuja while making his presentation said that the area had a total of 230,269 registered voters. He said that the total number of accredited voter was 84,541 and that the total valid vote cast was 77,700 as 2,697 votes were rejected. Aduda of the PDP scored 51,797 votes to beat the closest contestant and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Jisalo Zephania who got 22,775 votes. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Mr Johnson Somadina scored 749 votes. Also, the Kuje Area Council Collation Officer, Prof. Tony Onyishi of the Federal University Abuja in his presentation said that the total number of voters in the area was 122,051 and that accredited voters were 44,562. He said that the total votes cast was 42,604 and that the total valid votes were 41,407 while a total of 1,197 votes were rejected. He said that Aduda of the PDP scored 25,190 votes to defeat all the other contestants while Zephaniah of the APC scored 15,441 to emerged second position in the contest. Earlier on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, the Collation Officer in Abaji Area Council, reported that Aduda got 11,290 votes to beat Zephania who got 11,276 votes. In Kwali Area Council, the Collation Officer reporter that the PDP candidate got 17,642 to beat the APC candidate who got 14,899 votes. Also in Gwagwalada Area Council, Aduda of the PDP was reported to have beaten Zephaniah having scored 29,567 to defeat the APC candidate who got 22,318 votes. At the time of filing this report, result from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) was yet to be presented (NAN) APC Wins Bauchi Central Senatorial District Election (1:50PM) From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi The Bauchi Central senatorial district election has been won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress Haliru Jika, who polled 66,024 votes. His closest rival, Alhaji Bappah Aliyu of Peoples Redemption Party polled a total of 57,069 votes. The Returning Officer, Prof Usman Enafaty announced the result on Monday. Akinremi Emerges APC’s Sole Rep Winner in Ibadan metropolis (1:13PM) Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Olaide Akinremi, has been declared winner of Saturday’s House of Representatives election in the constituency. With his victory, he emerged as the only candidate of the APC to win in Ibadan metropolis where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tsunami consumed the aspiration of other party’s candidates, including Governor Abiola Ajimobi, seeking senatorial bid in Oyo south. Akinremi polled 17,048 votes to narrowly defeat his closest rival, Hon. Ademola Omotosho of PDP, who polled 16,237 votes. Save for the constituency, other APC candidates lost to the PDP in all other metropolitan federal constituencies in the city such as Ibadan Northwest/Southwest and Ibadan Southeast/Northeast. The Returning Officer, Prof. Mukaila Olujide, declared Akinremi as duly elected and returned as such. However, the PDP collation agent, Mr. Olumuyiwa Makinde, and that of Accord, Mr. Adeoye Omobolade, rejected the results on the grounds that the result sheets of three polling units in the constituency are still shrouded in mystery. According to the party agents, the number of registered voters in the three polling units is more than 811 votes margin with which the APC won, and they consequently refused to sign the result sheet. But Prof. Olujide stood his ground, telling the agents to report their grievances to the electoral commission. PDP Senatorial Candidate Leads in 5 FCT Area Councils 1:55pm The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sen. Philip Aduda has won five out of the six Area Councils in the territory. The revelation was made at separate presentations by council Collation Officers in Abuja while submitting results from various councils to the Returning Officer, Prof. Sani Saka of the University of Maiduguri. The Bwari Area Council Collation Officer, Prof. Simon Kawe of the Federal University Abuja while making his presentation said that the area had a total of 230,269 registered voters. He said that the total number of accredited voter was 84,541 and that the total valid vote cast was 77,700 as 2,697 votes were rejected. Aduda of the PDP scored 51,797 votes to beat the closest contestant and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Jisalo Zephania who got 22,775 votes. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Mr Johnson Somadina scored 749 votes. Also, the Kuje Area Council Collation Officer, Prof. Tony Onyishi of the Federal University Abuja in his presentation said that the total number of voters in the area was 122,051 and that accredited voters were 44,562. He said that the total votes cast was 42,604 and that the total valid votes were 41,407 while a total of 1,197 votes were rejected. He said that Aduda of the PDP scored 25,190 votes to defeat all the other contestants while Zephaniah of the APC scored 15,441 to emerged second position in the contest. Earlier on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, the Collation Officer in Abaji Area Council, reported that Aduda got 11,290 votes to beat Zephania who got 11,276 votes. In Kwali Area Council, the Collation Officer reporter that the PDP candidate got 17,642 to beat the APC candidate who got 14,899 votes. Also in Gwagwalada Area Council, Aduda of the PDP was reported to have beaten Zephaniah having scored 29,567 to defeat the APC candidate who got 22,318 votes. At the time of filing this report, result from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) was yet to be presented (NAN) Ex-Gov Nnamani wins EnuguEast Senatorial Election (12:02PM) By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu A former Governor of Enugu state and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, for Enugu East senatorial zone has been declared as the winner of last Saturday’s National Assembly election. Nnamani scored a total of 128,843 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lawrence Ezeh, who garnered 14,225 vote while Uchenna Agbo of APGA came third with 1,586 votes. While announcing the results, the Senatorial Election returning officer, Professor Michael Okolie, said Senator Nnamani scored the highest numbers of votes cast and is hereby declared winner of the election. Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra South Senate Seat, Floors Andy Uba, Chris Uba (11:55AM) By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka The candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has emerged winner of Anambra South Senatorial seat. Dr. Ubah who polled 87,081 votes defeated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressive Congress, APC, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chiefs Chris Ubah, Andy Ubah and Nicholas Ukachukwu, who polled 52,462, 13,245 and 51,269 votes, respectively. Speaking to Newsmen shortly after the results were announced at the secretariat of Nnewi North Local government, by Professor M.N Umenweke of the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Senator Ubah dedicated his victory to the people of the senatorial zone as he pledged his best for the task ahead. Ubah left APGA for YPP after the leaders of the party disqualified him for the primary election of the party to pave way for the wife of the late leader of the party, Amb Bianca Ojukwu, who also showed interest in the seat. Ubah also made history by contesting on a relatively unknown party to sack an incumbent senator, Andy Uba of APC who also doubled as the state chairman of President Buhari campaign council in Anambra. APC Wins Bauchi Central Senatorial District Election 1:50pm From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi The Bauchi Central senatorial district election has been won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress Haliru Jika, who polled 66,024 votes. His closest rival, Alhaji Bappah Aliyu of Peoples Redemption Party polled a total of 57,069 votes. The Returning Officer, Prof Usman Enafaty announced the result on Monday. Saraki Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Winner (10 : 29PM) *Says ‘we’ve steered affairs of Kwarans to where we’re able to, let others take over from here’ By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara central senatorial district, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Monday conceded defeat and congratulated the All Progressives Congress(APC) senatorial candidate, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, who won the senatorial election. The APC candidate, Dr. Oloriegbe, polled a total of 123,808 votes to defeat Dr. Saraki that polled the 68,994 votes. In a statement issued in Ilorin signed by the Director General of the PDP campaign council in the state, Professor Sulaiyman Abubakar, however decribed “the outcome of the polls as painful one but old empires disappear so the new ones may emerge and hopefully reemerge again”. The statement said, “At this level, we have steered the affair of Kwarans to where we were able to, let others take over from here. This is indeed the message our people are passing across in this symbolic moment. “I have no regret whatsoever. I have served my state and my country to the best of my ability”. The statement added, “I, therefore, thank all Saraki lovers across Kwara state and our nation at large for their unwavering support. “This is certainly not the end. I will always do everything in my capacity to better the lot of Kwarans. Once again, congratulations to Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe for his victory at the poll”. INEC Declares Ondo South Senatorial Election Inconclusive (10:28 AM) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday in Okitipupa, Ondo State, declared Ondo South Senatorial election inconclusive. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otunba Nicholas Tofowomo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 79,029 votes, while his closest rival, the current Senator, Mr Yele Omogunwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 51,993 votes at the Saturday’s National Assembly elections. Prof. Kayode Onifade, the INEC Returning Officer for Ondo South, also of Department of Micro-Biology, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), who declared the election inconclusive sighted various irregularities. He pointed out that the number of cancelled votes of 28,047 was higher than 27,036 which is the margin between the two leading parties, PDP and APC. He said registered voters were 576,733, while accredited voters for the election were 196,282 in the six Local Government Areas (LGAs): Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ilaje, Ese-Odo and Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo. He added that elections were cancelled in 56 Polling Units in five LGA’s: Ilaje: 42, Irele: 4, Okitipupa: 6, Odigbo:1 and Ese-Odo: 3. He also pointed out various irregularities ranging from voters refusal to use card readers, over voting of accredited voters, snatching of ballot boxes and violence among others which marred the credibility of the polls. “About 56 polling units were cancelled in five LGAs and several electoral irregularities marred the conduct of the polls. “As the numbers of cancelled votes of 28,047 was more than the margin of the leading votes of 27,036, I hereby declare the election inconclusive,” Onifade said. NAN also reports that Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGAs turned in their results very late in the night, which delayed collation of results at the Stellamaris College Collation Centre in Okitipupa. (NAN) Tinubu’s Wife Retains Lagos Central Senatorial Seat 1:48pm The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sen. Oluremi Tinubu winner of February 23 election in Lagos Central Senatorial District. The Returning Officer, Prof. Oyeyemi Oyedola of the University of Lagos, said Mrs Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 131,735. She defeated Onitiri David of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 89,107 votes. “l, Professor Oyeyemi Elijah Oyedola, hereby certify that as the retuning officer, Lagos Central Senatorial District with the election held on 23 of February, 2019 that the election was contested among 14 candidates. “I declare that Tinubu Oluremi Shade of the APC has satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 131,735 votes,” he said. The INEC Electoral Officer in Lagos Island, Mr Sodiq Abubakar, lauded the security agents for their support towards ensuring free, fair and credible election. Abubakar said that no causality was recorded during the period of the election and urged the stakeholders to keep it up. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted in five local government areas namely;, Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Surulere and Mainland. (NAN) Gaya, Jibrin Retain Senatorial Seats in Kano (11:22AM) Two incumbent Senators from Kano state have retained their seats following their victory in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections. The two Senators are: Sen. Barau Jibril-Maliya representing Kano North Senatorial district and Sen. Kabiru Gaya, who is representing Kano South Senatorial district. Announcing the results of National Assembly elections, the returning officer for Kano North Senatorial district, Prof. Ali Tijjani-Abdullahi said on Monday that the APC senatorial candidate, Barau Jibril-Maliya scored 286,419 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Garba-Bichi, who polled 155, 638 votes. Similarly, the returning officer for Kano South Senatorial district, Prof. Ibrahim Barde of the Bayero University Kano declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kabiru Gaya as the winner of the election in the Kano South Senatorial seat. Barde said Gaya secured 319,004 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Rogo who got 217,520 votes. Meanwhile, the collation of results for the Kano Central Senatorial zone is ongoing at the collation Centre. (NAN) Mimiko Loses Senatorial Polls to PDP James Sowole in Akure The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, lost the Ondo Central Senatorial District election. Mimiko, who contested the senatorial election under the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), came third in the election won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ayo Akinyelure. Akinyelure in the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Collation Centre in Akure, scored 67,994 votes. Mimiko scored 56,628 votes to become second runners up behind the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who scored 58, 092 votes. Ex-Gov Nnamani wins Enugu East Senatorial Election 12:02pm By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu A former Governor of Enugu state and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, for Enugu East senatorial zone has been declared as the winner of last Saturday’s National Assembly election. Nnamani scored a total of 128,843 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lawrence Ezeh, who garnered 14,225 vote while Uchenna Agbo of APGA came third with 1,586 votes. While announcing the results, the Senatorial Election returning officer, Professor Michael Okolie, said Senator Nnamani scored the highest numbers of votes cast and is hereby declared winner of the election. Ajimobi Loses Senatorial Bid to PDP 11:59am Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr. Muhammed Kola Balogun, has defeated Governor Abiola Ajimobi to clinch the senatorial seat. Balogun defeated Ajimobi who contested under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the National Assembly election held on Saturday. Ajimobi whose second term in office will lapse on May 29, 2019 had earlier represented the district between 2003 and 2007 under the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD). The election result was declared at the Agodi gate, headquarters of Ibadan North Local Government Area, which served as the collation centre for the district. Professor Wole Akinsola, a former Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, declared the results Monday morning. Akinsola declared that Balogun, a former Commissioner for Commerce and Cooperatives in the state scored a total of 105,720 votes to defeat Ajimobi who secured 92,218. He announced that the incumbent Senator, Mr. Soji Akanbi of ADC scored 49,437 while ADP candidate, Dr. Fola Akinosun got 13,149 votes. INEC Declares Ogun East Senatorial Election Results Inconclusive 11:56am Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of the Ogun East senatorial district election inconclusive.

The Returning Officer for the district, Prof. Chris Nwoka, noted that at the conclusion of the collation of results from the nine local government areas that make up the zone, the APC had a total of 84,929 votes, while the PDP polled 82,457 votes.

Nwoka was about to declare the APC senatorial candidate, Senator Mustapha Olalekan, the winner over his closest rival, Sosanwo Ayoola of the PDP, when crisis broke out in the hall.

It was discovered that results were cancelled in Ward 10, Ajebandele, in the Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.

The total number of voters in the ward exceeded the difference between the two leading parties. Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra South Senate Seat, Floors Andy Uba, Chris Uba 11:51am By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka The candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has emerged winner of Anambra South Senatorial seat. Dr. Ubah who polled 87,081 votes defeated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressive Congress, APC, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chiefs Chris Ubah, Andy Ubah and Nicholas Ukachukwu, who polled 52,462, 13,245 and 51,269 votes, respectively. Speaking to Newsmen shortly after the results were announced at the secretariat of Nnewi North Local government, by Professor M.N Umenweke of the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Senator Ubah dedicated his victory to the people of the senatorial zone as he pledged his best for the task ahead. Ubah left APGA for YPP after the leaders of the party disqualified him for the primary election of the party to pave way for the wife of the late leader of the party, Amb Bianca Ojukwu, who also showed interest in the seat. Ubah also made history by contesting on a relatively unknown party to sack an incumbent senator, Andy Uba of APC who also doubled as the state chairman of President Buhari campaign council in Anambra. Gaya, Jibrin Retain Senatorial Seats in Kano 11:24am Two incumbent Senators from Kano state have retained their seats following their victory in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections. The two Senators are: Sen. Barau Jibril-Maliya representing Kano North Senatorial district and Sen. Kabiru Gaya, who is representing Kano South Senatorial district. Announcing the results of National Assembly elections, the returning officer for Kano North Senatorial district, Prof. Ali Tijjani-Abdullahi said on Monday that the APC senatorial candidate, Barau Jibril-Maliya scored 286,419 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Garba-Bichi, who polled 155, 638 votes. Similarly, the returning officer for Kano South Senatorial district, Prof. Ibrahim Barde of the Bayero University Kano declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kabiru Gaya as the winner of the election in the Kano South Senatorial seat. Barde said Gaya secured 319,004 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Rogo who got 217,520 votes. Meanwhile, the collation of results for the Kano Central Senatorial zone is ongoing at the collation Centre. (NAN)

Mimiko Loses Senatorial Poll to PDP

11:08am James Sowole in Akure A former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, lost the Ondo Central Senatorial District Election. Mimiko, who contested the senatorial election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), came third in the election won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ayo Akinyelure. Akinyelure, in the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Collation Centre in Akure, scored 67,994 votes. Mimiko scored 56,628 votes to become second runners up behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who scored 58,092 votes.

Saraki Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Winner

10:58am

Says ‘we’ve steered affairs of Kwarans to where we’re able to, let others take over from here’

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara central senatorial district, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Monday conceded defeat and congratulated the All Progressives Congress(APC) senatorial candidate, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, who won the senatorial election.

The APC candidate, Dr. Oloriegbe, polled a total of 123,808 votes to defeat Dr. Saraki that polled the 68,994 votes.

In a statement issued in Ilorin signed by the Director General of the PDP campaign council in the state, Professor Sulaiyman Abubakar, however decribed “the outcome of the polls as painful one but old empires disappear so the new ones may emerge and hopefully reemerge again”.

The statement said, “At this level, we have steered the affair of Kwarans to where we were able to, let others take over from here. This is indeed the message our people are passing across in this symbolic moment.

“I have no regret whatsoever. I have served my state and my country to the best of my ability”.

The statement added, “I, therefore, thank all Saraki lovers across Kwara state and our nation at large for their unwavering support.

“This is certainly not the end. I will always do everything in my capacity to better the lot of Kwarans. Once again, congratulations to Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe for his victory at the poll”.

APC Wins Two Senatorial Seats in Kano

10:08 AM



By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Kano North and South Senatorial Seats of Kano State.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and APC candidate, Senator Kabiru Gaya, beat Abdullahi Sani Togo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win Kano South Senatorial ticket.

Gaya polled 319,004 to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 217,520.

In Kano North Senatorial, Senator Barau Jibrin of APC won with 286,419 votes to beat the PDP candidate Ahmed Garba Bichi who pulled 155,638 votes.

Meanwhile, the result of Kano Central Senatorial election is being awaited as collation is still ongoing as at the time of filing the report.

Oduah Wins Anambra North Senatorial District Polls 9:03am

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah winner of the Anambra North Senatorial District. Declaring the result on Monday in Onitsha, the Returning Officer, Prof. Hugh Maduka, said Oduah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 113,989 votes to defeat 20 other candidates. He said Mr Emmanuel Chinedu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came second with 59,937 votes while Mr Nelson Onubogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged third with 11,995 votes. The Returning Officer said Mr Chinedu Ekwealor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came fourth with 1,024 votes. He noted that the election went fine except in some areas were ballot boxes and votes were burnt by hoodlums. “The election went fine but there were skirmishes especially the one documented in Oyi Local Government Area where votes were burnt,” he said. Reacting to her victory, Oduah said her re-election for second tenure was prove of God’s love for her and her people. The Senator, who promised to sustain her quality representation at the Red Chambers, said “it is a duty to further improve the livelihood of the people of my senatorial district.” She commended INEC on the conduct of the poll, but called for an improvement in the voting process. “The process is evolving and I believe that sometimes in the near future, we are going to perfect the electoral process, especially where we can all vote from wherever we are. “That will be the ultimate for INEC,” Oduah said. (NAN) Amosun Wins Ogun Central Seat, Defeats Oseni-Gomez 8:09 AM Feb 24,2019

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta The Ogun State Governor, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, has won the Ogun Central Senatorial seat. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mrs Titi Oseni-Gomez by 37,101 votes. While announcing the results, Prof Idris Akanbi, the Returning officer for Ogun Central district, disclosed that, Amosun polled 88,110 votes, while Oseni-Gomez won 37,101 votes. Ogun Central Senatorial district is made up of six local government areas. The Ogun Central Senatorial Collation was held at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta. Below are the results from the local governments in Ogun Central as announced by INEC (1) ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG APC – 20,663

PDP – 8,264

APM – 584

ADC – 10,592

ADP – 24 (2) ABEOKUTA NORTH LG APC- 18,385,

PDP- 4, 118,

APM- 2,496,

ADC – 7544,

ADP – 923. (3) EWEKORO LG APC – 8,133,

PDP, 3,671,

APM – 1,325,

ADC – 3,106 (4) ODEDA LG APC -8, 217,

PDP – 3,563,

APM – 1,365,

ADC – 3,726 (5) OBAFEMI OWODE LG APC – 13,712

PDP – 6,691

APM – 1,392

ADC – 4,242

ADP – 923 (6) IFO LG APC – 19,000

PDP – 6,929

APM – 2,974

ADC – 5,986

ADP – 980 TOTAL SCORES:

APC – 88,110

PDP – 33, 276

APM – 10,039

ADC – 37,101

ADP – 6,510 Melaye Defeats Adeyemi in Kogi West 10:59pm Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district at the National Assembly is leading Senator Smart Adeyemi according to the result from INEC office in Lokoja. Out of seven local government councils, Melaye won six local government councils. Melaye is contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Senator Adeyemi is contesting under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Both of them are from Ijumu local government council. While Senator Smart Adeyemi is from Iyara in Ijumu, Senator Dino Melaye is from Ayetoro-Gbede also in Ijumu local government council. In Kabba-Bunu LGA, Senator Smart Adeyemi of APC scored 8971 while Melaye of PDP scored 14756. In Kogi local government council, PDP scored 11024 while APC scored 15639; in Ijumu, PDP scored 11749 while APC 8517. In Lokoja local government, PDP scored 24576 while APC 18800. In Yagba West, PDP scored 8942 while APC scored 6799. Also, in Mopa, scored PDP 5112 while APC scored 3668. In Yagba East, PDP scored 8638 while APC 5077. Adeyemi scored a total votes of 67, 471 while Senator Melaye scored 84, 797. Igbinedion’s Daughter Loses House of Resp Seat to APC 10:45 Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City Mr Dennis Idahosa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State. Idahosa, a former Commissioner in Edo, polled a total of 28,509 to defeat the incumbent Ms Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion who scored 23, 345 votes. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof. Victor Igbinedion of the University of Benin, announced the final result at Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area. He said “Having polled the highest number of votes cast, Idahosa of the APC has certified all electoral conditions, and is returned elected as the winner of the Ovia Federal Constituency seat elections conducted on Saturday”. In his address after he was declared winner, Idahosa who dedicated the victory to God, noted that it was the “voice of the people against bad representation.” He further said that the people of the constituency had clearly shown, with their votes, that the mandate to liberate the federal constituency is sacrosanct. Idahosa stressed that never again would one single individual decideswho and what becomes what in the constituency. While promising to entrench good representation, he promised to remain magnanimous in victory. “It is in this light that I enjoin all the good people of Ovia, both those who supported me and those who worked against me, my opponents and the APC aspirants, who I contested the party’s ticket with, to work with me for the betterment of the constituency. “This election was not all about Dennis Idahosa, but the people, who have yearned for a better and effective representation this past years,” he stated. The APC candidate won 18 of the 23 wards in the constituency, while the PDP candidate won five. Further breakdown of the result showed that the APC candidate won in 9 of the 13 wards available in Ovia North East Local Government Area, and 9 in the 10 in Ovia South West Local Government. Similarly, his opponent, Omosede Igbinedion of the PDP, won four and one wards in Ovia North East and Ovia South West Local Government Areas respectively. APC Wins Osun Central 9:51PM Yinka Kolawole Osogbo The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Bashiru, has been declared winner of Osun Central Senatorial election. Bashiru was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Titilayo Adelaje, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University on Sunday night. The APC candidate had 132,821 votes against his arch rival, Ganiyu Olaoluwa of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, who polled 106,779 votes. Mr Bashiru served as the Comissoner for Regional Integration in the first term of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and later served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the second tenure of the same government. See Osun Central Senatorial Election Results below:

Boluwaduro LG

APC – 5,428

PDP – 4,702 Ifedayo LG

APC – 4,524

PDP – 3,767 Ifelodun LG

APC – 15,637

PDP – 13,004 Ila LG

APC – 11,197

PDP – 8,766 Irepodun LG

APC – 10,474

PDP – 12,272 Orolu LG

APC – 8,883

PDP – 7,725 Olorunda LG

APC – 20,037

PDP – 15,393 Odo Otin LG

APC – 12,559

PDP – 11,614 Boripe LG

APC – 13, 439

PDP – 8, 183 Osogbo LG

APC – 30,643 PDP – 28,466

Total Votes for APC – 132,821

Total Votes for PDP – 106,779

Senator Kaita Reelected as APC Wins Katsina North

9:34PM

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Result of the National Assembly elections for Katsina North senatorial district and Daura/Sandamu/Mai Adua Federal Constituency have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ojonigu Friday.

Ojonigu declared Senator Babba Ahmed Kaita of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Katsina North senatorial elections with 339438 votes. Kaita who is being returned for another term defeated his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mani Nassarawa who scored 127529 votes, while the candidate of the Accord Party, Hon. Lawal Nalado polled 14152 votes.

The Returning Officer said total number of registered voters in the district was 946538, while accredited voters stood at 503798. Valid votes cast at the election was 469127. The number of rejected votes was 12478. In all total votes cast was 481605. In a related development, the INEC Returning Officer for Daura/Sandamu/Mai Adua Federal Constituency, Dr. Babangida Umar also declared Fatiu Mohammed of the APC as winner of the federal house of representatives election in the constituency. He declared that Mohammed scored 94730 votes to defeat the PDP candidate Usman Tela who scored 25114 votes. According to him, total votes cast in the election was 123179. Number of rejected votes stood at 8329.

APC Wins Kwara South Senatorial Election

9:20PM

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Lola Ashiru, was on Sunday night declared the winner of the Kwara South Senatorial District election held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Sylvia Malom, while declaring the result at the Irepodun Local Government Secretariat in Omu-Aran, said Ashiru polled 89, 704 to emerge winner.

Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who was Ashiru’s closest rival in the election, polled 45, 176 votes.

Malomo said Ashiru having scored the highest number of votes in the election was declared winner and returned elected.

PDP Wins Oredo Federal Constituency

9:13PM

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama of the PDP has been declared winner of Oredo Federal Constituency seat of Edo State..

He polled 32,895 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Hon. Tony Osaigbovo Iyoha, who scored 23,352 votes.‎

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Prof. Elizabeth Omotunde Ogbechukwu said “Ogbeide-Ihama, having met all requirements, is hereby declare him winner of the election”.

Saraki Loses Senate Seat

9:00PM

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki has lost Kwara Central Senatorial Seat to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe.

In the latest result announced by the INEC collation officer on Sunday night, Saraki polled 30,075 votes against Oloriegbe’s 51,531 votes in Ilorin West local government area, the last of the four local government results announced.

The APC candidate defeated the Senate President in all the four local governments in Kwara Central senatorial district.

In Ilorin South Local Government, Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Saraki polled 13,031votes.

In Asa local government area, APC scored 15,932 votes while PDP got 11,252.

The election result for Ilorin East local government council declared by the INEC collation officer, Professor Mufutau Ijaya, showed that APC polled 30,014 votes while PDP got 14,654 votes.

APC Wins Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos

8:49PM

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Dr. Musa Obalola, the INEC Returning Officer for the Feb. 23 House of Representatives poll for Ikorodu Federal Constituency, declared the result on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Ikorodu at 6:22pm on Sunday.

According to him, Mr Babajimi Benson of APC, who represents the constituency in the House of Representatives, is returned as the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, with the result, Benson has won for the second term.

According to Obalola, the APC candidate polled 42,563 votes to beat his closest rival, Mrs Omotolani Popoola of the PDP, who got 19, 825 votes.

He added that AD got 180 votes, ADC, 360 votes and CAP, 11, out of the 66, 875 total votes cast in the federal constituency election.

In the same vein, Dr Prof. Abidemi Akindele, the INEC Collation Officer, who announced the result of the senatorial poll in the federal constituency, declared that APC candidate won with 42,770 votes against PDP’s candidate, who got 20,382 votes.

He said that AD got 204 votes and DPP, 147 votes, out of 66,768 votes cast.

Mr Bayo Osinowo is the APC Candidate, while Mrs Abiodun Oyefusi is the PDP Candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, which Ikorodu Federal Constituency is part of.

The Collation Officer for the presidential poll, Prof. Ilupeju Akanbi, announced that the APC defeated PDP by polling 40, 719 votes against PDP’s 21,252 in the president poll.

Akanbi also announced that AAC scored 410 and PCP, 375 votes out of the 63, 658 total votes cast in the election. (NAN)

Saraki Loses Another Local Govt to APC

8:45PM

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s National Assembly elections, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, has defeated Senate President Bukola Saraki, Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate, in Ilorin South Local Government area of the state.

Dr. Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Dr. Saraki polled 13,031votes.

The INEC collation officer of Ilorin South LGA, Professor Rauf Kamil, disclosed this while presenting the outcome of the polls in the local government at the state headquarters of INEC in Ilorin on Sunday night.

With the latest result, Saraki has lost three local government areas to APC, out of the four local governments in his senatorial district, putting his bid to return to the senate in jeopardy.

INEC had earlier announced the in Asa and Ilorin East local government areas.

In Asa local government area, APC scored 15,932 votes while PDP got 11,252.

The result announced by the Local Government Collation Officer, Professor Emmanuel Sanya, at the state headquarters of INEC, also showed that Accord Party scored 18 votes, AA 74, ACPN 25, ADC 33, ADP 55 ANRP 33 and ANP 20.

The election result for Ilorin East local government council declared by the INEC collation officer, Professor Mufutau Ijaya, showed that APC polled 30,014 votes while PDP got 14,654 votes.

PDP Wins in Four LGs in Enugu

7:30PM

By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won in all the four councils so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu.

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azimiwe University, Awka and the State Collation Officer, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, collated the results as they were declared by the Council Collation Officers.

Enugu South LGA:

PDP polled 25,631

APC 2350

Aninri LGA:

PDP – 19,062.

APC- 1,462.

Ezeagu LGA:

PDP – 15,526.

APC – 3,103.

Enugu North LGA:

PDP – 24,921.

APC – 825.

Ondo: Boroffice Emerges Third Term Senator

6:50PM

James Sowole in Akure

For the second time since the beginning of Fourth Republic, Ondo State Sunday produced a third term senator in the person of Prof. Ajayi Boroffice.

The first person that was elected for a third term was Senator Gbenga Oguniya, who was in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly from 1999 to 2011 when he represented Ondo Central.

Boroffice has been in the Senate since 2011 when he was elected on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

He however defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the end of his first term in office.

The third term senator, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated other contestants by wise merging.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the senatorial collation centre, Owo, Boroffice scored 53,199 votes to defeat Dr Tunji Abayomi of the Action Alliance (AA), who scored 43,100 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Segun Alonge, scored 34,490 votes.

In Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, the APC candidate Olubunmi Tunji Ojo defeated the incumbent, Stephen Olemija, who left APC when he lost the primary to contest under the platform of AA.

Ojo scored 20,988 votes to defeat AA and PDP candidates who scored 10,979 and 12,969 respectively.

In the Akoko South West/Akoko South East Federal Constituency, Mr Ade Adeogun of APC scored 19,047 to beat AA and PDP candidates who scored 14,914 and 12,907 respectively.

The results were announced at the respective collation centres by INEC.

In the results announced by INEC for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, Mr Ikengboju Gboluga of the PDP scored 31,042 votes to defeat Hon. Albert Akintoye who scored 19,875.

Kaduna Dep Gov Loses in LG in Senatorial Poll

6:16PM

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The collation of the presidential and National Assembly elections which held Saturday in Kaduna is still ongoing in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Only the senatorial result in Kaura Local Government Area in the Southern Kaduna senatorial zone was officially announced on Sunday.

Announcing the senatorial result for the local government, the INEC Returning Officer, Luka K. Maude, said that the Kaduna Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the incumbent senator and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Danjuma La’ah.

According to the result, the PDP scored 29,356, while the APC polled 9,071 votes.

Both Bantex and La’ah are from the same Kaura Local Government Area.

Results from the seven other local government areas that make up the southern senatorial zone were being awaited before a winner is finally declared.

The result announced on Sunday by the INEC Returning Officer, Luka K. Maude, showed that the PDP scored 29,356, while the APC polled 9,071.

Other results from the seven other councils that make up the senatorial zone were still being collated.

They include Kachia, Kagarko,Zango, Jaba, Jama’a, Sanga and Kauru.

Also in Kaduna Central and Kaduna North senatorial zones, results of the presidential and National Assembly elections were being collated in the various local governments.

In Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, results of all the elections were still being collated as at 4:00pm when THISDAY visited the Kaduna North office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Majajin Gari, Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview, the Electoral Officer, Habiba Garba Abubakar, said the the collation will take some time to conclude because three election results were being collated.

“We are doing three things at the same time. We are collating the results for the Senate, the President and House of Representatives.

“For the president, every local government is doing the collation at this time. At the end of the day, we will take it to the state headquarters of INEC, then from there they will do the collation from all the local governments and take the results to Abuja,” she explained.

APC Clears All Senate, Reps Seats in Ekiti

(5:41PM)

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates as winners of the three senatorial and six House of Representatives seats in Ekiti State in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

In the results declared by INEC, Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

A former House of Representatives member and All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central for the Saturday National Assembly elections, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has won the senatorial seat in the state.

Bamidele, who was in the lower chambers of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, scored a total of 94,279 to trounce the PDP candidate, Mr Obafemi Adewale, who polled a total of 48,707 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Laide Lawal, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday in Ikere.

While the winner scored 77,621 votes, the opposition PDP and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, polled a total of 53,741 votes.

Apart from the APC and PDP, the other parties that participated in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), NAC and others.

Similarly, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, declared the Senator Adetunmbi of the APC the winner of the Ekiti North Senatorial District poll.

Adetunmbi polled 60,689 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Duro Faseyi of the PDP who recorded 49,209 votes.

However, the candidates of the APC in both Ekiti South constituency 1 and Ekiti North constituency II, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu and Olarewaju Ibrahim, were declared the winners with a wide margin of victory respectively.

Adaramodu of the APC emerged with a total number of 41,864 as against the candidature of the PDP, Mr. Segun Adekola, who polled 24,707.

The APC candidate in Ekiti North constituency II, Olarewaju Ibrahim, polled 29,388 votes against his PDP opponent, Mr. Olusola Omotoso, who garnered 23,684 votes.

Hon. Sola Fatoba and Mrs Wumi Ogunlola, APC candidates for the House of Representatives seats in Ekiti Central Federal constituencies 1 and 2 respectively, also won in the contests.

The candidate of APC in Ekiti North federal constituency 1, Mr Peter Owolabi defeated the incumbent, Kehinde Agboola of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday hailed the election results declared which favoured all the National Assembly candidates of his party.

Fayemi spoke at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti, where he worshiped along with Prince Dayo Adeyeye (senator-elect for Ekiti Central District) and Hon. Sola Fatoba (member-elect, House of Representatives Ekiti Central 1) and Prof. Dupe Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the state.

He, however, sympathised with families of victims of election violence as reported in some parts of the country, while urging Nigerians to always seek for peace at all time.

The governor also urged winners in the election to be humble and focused on service delivery. He advised them to see their victory as a product of God’s grace and not as a result of their power or might.

“We have every reason to thank God for the peaceful conduct of the election in Ekiti State. Two weeks ago, the congregation here raised prayer points concerning the peaceful conduct of the election in our state. And God indeed answered our prayers.

“The elections held in a peaceful atmosphere in Ekiti. We pray for the repose of the lives lost during the election in some parts of the country and pray that peace will reign supreme in the country,” he said.

APC Wins Two Federal Constituencies in Osun

(5:33PM)

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Amobi Yunusa Akintola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Iwo/Ayedire Olaoluwa federal constituency winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election.

The returning officer, Prof Rufus Adesoji Adedoyin, from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife declared Amobi winner having polled the highest number votes.

Amobi according to Prof Adedoyin, polled 29,229 votes as against the PDP candidate, Mr Mudasir Lukman, who came second with a total vote of 21,608.

Adiat Olaposi of ADP came third. He polled 17,624.

Also APC’s Fakeye emerged winner of Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency in the election.

INEC returning officer, Prof Paul Ogunjiyagbe, returned Fakeye as winner having scored highest votes of 20,371 to defeat his opponent, Hon Clement Akanni, who polled 17,247 votes.

Okrika Results Missing, Military, Thugs Allegedly Chase Materials at Collation Centres

(5:14PM)

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The results of elections in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State have been hijacked by unknown persons, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

This is as the commission confirmed that its staff, Mrs. Mary Efeturi, who was allegedly held hostage by the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, using the military at the Ikwerre Local Government Area Collation Centre, has returned to the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt but without the collated results.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Rivers State, Chief Edwin Enabor, told THISDAY on telephone that results from Okrika were no more expected at the commission as they were no more certain of the location of the materials and officials.

“Technically speaking, Okrika has no results. The commission may have to hold fresh elections in that area,” he said.

He also confirmed that Efeturi was back in the office and writing her report on her travails.

“She is back in her office now and writing her report on her experience. She did not come back with the result as that was taken away by the military that detained her. The commission will make appropriate response after studying her report,” he said.

THISDAY can confirm that as at 3pm only results from five local government areas have reached the commission.

Reports from the local government areas indicate that thugs, sometimes aided by the military, were going round the collation centres, to wrest the materials from INEC officials.

Indeed, an INEC official, who handled the results from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, said she was molested by thugs who wanted to snatch the materials and results of the presidential elections from her.

She said she was rescued by policemen who brought her and the materials to the commission’s headquarters with results of the presidential election.

APC Wins Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency

(4:54 PM)

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Comrade Peter Akpatason of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency polls held Saturday.

He scored a total of 27,097 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oladele Bankole-Balogun, of the PDP who scored 16,053 votes.

Akoko-Edo Federal constituency is home to prominent personalities like Senator Domingo Obende, Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, Elder Ayo Olowojoba and Hon. Segun Oseh, amongst others.

See details of results of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency below:

APC PDP

1722 1654

2. 2345 1782

3. 2073 1372

4. 2962 2041

5. 2144 1722

6. 1823 912

7. 2864 1460

8. 2741 1493

9. 6469 2212

10. 1951 1405

Total:

APC PDP

27,097 16,053

APC Wins in Kano, Yobe LGs

(4:30pm)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections in Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

Madobi is the local government area of Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial zone.

Dr Sani Umar, the returning officer for the local government, made the announcement on Sunday at Madobi.

He said that the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, secured 26,110 to defeat the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who got 13,113 votes.

Similarly, Prof. Mansir Umar-Bindawa, the returning officer who announced the National Assembly election results, said the APC candidate for Kano Central senatorial candidate secured 22,731, while the PDP senatorial candidate got 15,524 votes in the local government.

According to Umar-Bindawa, the APC House of Representatives candidate defeated his PDP counterpart with 22,100 votes as against 15,925 votes.

Similarly, INEC has declared the APC presidential candidate as winner of Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The INEC returning officer, Dr Mohammed Murtala, who announced the result, said Buhari scored 19,984 to defeat Atiku of the PDP who polled 7,732 votes.

Murtala also announced APC as winner of the Kano North Senatorial zone with 16,794 votes as against PDP’s 10,746 and PRP’s 397 votes.

The returning officer for the presidential election in Garin Malam Local Government Area, Prof. Dahiru Sani-Shuaibu, said APC scored 23,810 against PDP’s 4,861 votes.

Dr Umar Abbas, the returning officer for the Senate in Garin Malam Local Government, said APC’s senatorial candidate for Kano South Senatorial zone scored 18,412, while the PDP candidate scored 8,548 votes.

Abbas also declared APC House of Representatives’ candidate winner after polling 18,029 to defeat PDP’s candidate who scored 8,262 votes.

In Yobe State, the APC scored 12,227 votes against PDP’s 325 votes in the presidential election in Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Madu Gadaka, the Collation Officer of the local government, while presenting the election results on Sunday, said a total of 13,526 votes were cast, out of which APC garnered 12,227 and PDP scored 325, while 635 votes were rejected.

Prof. Abubakar Gundiri, presidential collation officer in Yobe, asked agents of the parties if their records tally with the submission made by the local government collation officer.

Dr Zaji Bunu, APC agent and Dr Abdu Bulama of PDP, both agreed with the figures submitted as true copy of the election results. (NAN)

PDP Wins N’Assembly Poll in Awgu LGA of Enugu State

(4:12 PM)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the National Assembly polls in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. Announcing the result in Awgu on Sunday, the INEC Returning Officer in the council, Prof. Emmanuel Eze, disclosed that the PDP polled 18,879 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 2,710 for Enugu West senatorial seat. For the House of Representatives, Eze said the PDP polled 18,958 followed by the APC with 2,817 votes and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), 1,335 votes. The returning officer said that valid votes cast were 23,607 out of the total 24,442 registered voters with 840 void votes. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the senatorial contest was between the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu of the PDP and Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform for the APC. The PDP two-term lawmaker Toby Okechukwu is contesting with an ace broadcaster Obiora Ilo of the African Independent Television (AIT) for the APC for Awgu/Aninri/Oji River federal constituency. (NAN)

Reply Reply all Forward

APC Wins 2 Senate, 5 Reps Seats in Ekiti

2:45PM

Senate minority leader olujinmi loses seat

Fayemi hails victory

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress(APC) as winner of two out of the three senate seats and five out of the six House of Representatives seats in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

In the results declared so far, Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

However, results of Senatorial election in Ekiti Central has not been declared, where Hon Opeyemi Bamidele of the APC slugged it out with his counterpart in the PDP, Mr Obafemi Adewale.

Result of election in Ekiti South federal constituency II, involving Hon Femi Bamisile of the APC and the present occupant, Hon Akin Awodumila of the PDP, has not been officially declared by INEC.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Laide Lawal announced the results in the early hours of Sunday in Ikere.

While the winner scored 77,621 votes, the opposition People’s Democratic Party and Senate Minority Leader, Senator . Biodun Olujimi polled a total of 53,741 votes

Apart from the APC and PDP, the other parties that participated in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), NAC and others

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina declared the Sen. Adetunmbi of the APC the winner of the Ekiti North Senatorial District

poll.

Sen. Adetunmbi polled 60,689 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Duro Faseyi of the PDP who recorded 49,209 votes.

However, the candidates of the All Progressives in both Ekiti South constituency 1 and Ekiti North constituency II, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu and Olarewaju Ibrahim were declared the winner with a wide margin of victory respectively.

Hon. Yemi Adaramodu of the APC emerged with a total number of 41864 as against the candidature of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Mr. Segun Adekola who polled 24, 707.

While All Progressives Congress candidates in Ekiti North constituency II, Olarewaju Ibrahim polled 29,388 votes against the PDP flagbearer , Arch Olusola Omotoso who garnered 23,684 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Sunday , hails election results declared , which favoured all the National Assembly candidates of the party.

Governor Fayemi spoke at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti , where he worshiped along with Prince Dayo Adeyeye (Senator-Elect for Ekiti Central District) and Hon Sola Fatoba (member –Elect, House of Representatives Ekiti Central 1) and Prof Dupe Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the state.

He, however , sympathised with families of victims of election violence as reported in some parts of the country, while urging Nigerians to always seek for peace at all time,

Governor Fayemi also urged winners in the election to be humble and focus on service delivery. He advised them to see their victory as a product of God’s grace and not as a result of their power or might.

“We have every reason to thank God for the peaceful conduct of the election in Ekiti State. Two weeks ago, the congregation here raised prayer points concerning the peaceful conduct of the election in our state. And God indeed answered our prayers.

“The elections held in a peaceful atmosphere in Ekiti. We pray for the repose of the lives lost during the election in some parts of the country and pray that peace will reign supreme in the country”.