PDP Demands Unconditional Release of Galadima

We didn’t arrest him, say DSS, EFCC

Adedayo Akinwale and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the unconditional release of one of its presidential campaign spokesperson, Buba Galadima.

The party in a statement yesterday by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said that the party cannot be hoodwinked by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the DSS has denied having anything to do with the arrangement of disappearance of Galadima.

But the DSS through its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, however in a text message said, “Buba Galadima was never arrested by the DSS”.

Similarly, acting spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tony Orilade, said the mandate of the commission is concerned only with economic and financial offences and, “If the matter is not related to Economic and Financial Crimes”, then he cannot be in our custody.

But according to Secondus,“ It is obviously no coincidence that the APC Presidential Campaign Council called for the arrest of Mr. Galadima at 12 noon today (Sunday, February 24, 2019) and the arrest was duly effected by the DSS an hour later.”

The chairman said that nation is currently boiling with the deaths caused by thugs of the ruling APC, stressing that not one of these thugs has been arrested by the DSS.

Secondus stressed that the nation was embarrassed by drone images of bullion vans laden with cash driving into the home of the national leader of the APC and no action has been taken by the law enforcement authorities.

“Yet a patriot and pro-democracy activist is arrested,” he added.

He stated, “The PDP has been drawn to the arrest of a pro-democracy activist, Buba Galadima, by the DSS.

“We as a party condemn this arrest in the strongest possible terms. Buba Galadima is a patriot. His patriotism has been previously and strongly highlighted by various Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What crime has he committed? I answer my own question and say none. Mr. Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.

“This arrest is only the latest in a pattern of anti democratic actions by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Secondus stressed that Nigeria would not be cowed having voted for democracy, saying as a nation, “we will not be taken back to Egypt by the discredited blame centred anti-democratic forces who have turned a once thriving economy into the world headquarters for extreme poverty.”