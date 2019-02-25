LET: Oboh Finishes 27th in SA Masters, Heads to Australia 

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Georgia Oboh made a huge lift on the Ladies European Tour (LET) by finishing in 27th place at the South African Women’s Masters in Durban at the weekend.

It was the first cut on the LET by the Nigerian and will be an impetus as she heads for Australia for the ActewAGL Classic at the Royal Canberra Golf Club this week.

Oboh was on the verge of missing the cut at the San Lameer Golf Club, Durban, until she rallied to make the weekend draw by producing a day two round of 73 after an opening 80.

She eventually ended in 27th position out of the 76 field of players.

South African Leján Lewthwaite, who stepped up to the Sunshine Ladies Tour winner’s circle with a dramatic play-off victory over young GolfRSA amateur Kajal Mistry, won the South African Masters.

The outing in Durban was an improvement on the tour for the 18-year-old player and she will be hoping to improve on that by making a big impression in her maiden event of the season at the ActewAGL Classic in Canberra

Oboh became the first Nigerian lady professional golfer on the LET after scaling through the qualifying school at the Lalla Meryem Tour School in Morocco in December last year.