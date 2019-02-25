Kogi PDP Warns Gov Bello, INEC against Upturning Party’s Victory

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has warned the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the Independent National Electoral Commissioner not to test the will of the Kogi people by upturning the wishes and aspiration of the people as reflected in yesterday’s elections.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Secretary of the PDP PCC, Bode Ogunmola, he said the PDP, having won in the presidential, all senatorial districts and federal constituencies elections is worried that the governor working in connivance with INEC is manipulating the results.

The PDP PCC posited that the party’s presidential candidate won landslide in the state, saying the party’s victory in the three senatorial districts and nine federal constituencies is a matter in the public domain, as he warned against tempering with the results.

The PDP pointed out that all polling units results is in its possession, as gotten through its agents, certified by all the returning officers and put the PDP in the lead in the elections, lamenting that presently Governor Bello is fraudulently trying to change figures to suit his whims.

The PDP PCC said Senator Dino Melaye has not only won in seven local government areas of the constituency and in the three federal constituencies, the party disclosed further that it has equally won in two out of the federal constituencies in the West, Lokoja Kogi and Kabba Bunu Ijumu, warning against tempering with the peoples will and wishes.

The opposition party disclosed that having made a good showing in the East, the governor is working with INEC and security personnel moving from collation centres all in an attempt to frustrate the decision made by the people, warning the governor not to set the state on fire with his desperation.

The PDP PCC stated that the fraudulent election in the Central senatorial district where results were fraudulently written cannot stand, adding that it has evidence of widespread malpractice where results were just entered into form ECA on the governor’s prompting.

It therefore call on the state REC, Prof James Apam, not to allow himself to be used, warning that changing figures and results has begun which he said is being contemplated by the APC-led administration, describing it as a recipe for ceaseless crisis if not

checked.

The party PCC therefore called on its members, polling agents to keep their duplicate results sheets intact, and also asked the public to protect the public results displayed on all walls at polling units, as the APC led administration wants to be clever by half.

The PDP therefore urged INEC to without further delay announced all the results won by the PDP, warning that it should not stretch the people’s patience.