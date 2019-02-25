Ihonvbere of APC Wins Owan Fed Constituency Seat

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Professor Julius Ihonvbere has been declared as winner of Owan Federal constituency seat of Edo State.

According to INEC result released at Afuze, headquarters of Owan East LGA, Ihonvbere defeated Johnson Abolagba of PDP with 33,199 votes to 25,722 votes.

Ihonvbere, a Human Rights activist was former Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Project Monitoring.

He was also SSG to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, now National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, his rival, Johnson Abolagba was one-time member, representing Owan Federal Constituency under the platform of PDP as well as deputy governorship candidate of the party in Edo 2012 governorship candidate.

He ran in the same ticket with Major-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd).