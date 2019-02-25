Bauchi INEC Warns against Circulation of Fake Results

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has warned the public to disregard some results of the National Assembly and presidential elections being circulated on social media.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Bauchi, Ahmed Waziri, in a statement he signed and issued to Journalists in Bauchi yesterday evening at the INEC headquarters on behalf of the REC, said the results were fake because they were not announced by the commission.

He said: “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State, has been drawn to the circulation of presidential and National Assembly results on social media.

“It is on this background that the commission is calling on the general public to ignore all such results as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is the only institution recognised by law as contained in section 27 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), to make such announcements.”