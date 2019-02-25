Atiku Wins 10 LGAs, APC Picks Two House Seats in Abia

Orji Uzo Kalu wins senate seat

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The Abia State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated presidential election results in 12 LGAs with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar winning in 10 LGAs, while President Muhammadu Buhari won in two.

Results from the five remaining local governments were still being expected.

Also former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of APC polled 31, 203 votes to defeat Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP, who polled 20, 801 votes in Abia North senatorial election.

APC also picked two House of Representatives seats so far declared.

Mr. Benjamin Kalu of APC was declared winner of Bende Federal Constituency while Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha won in Umunneochi/Isuikwuato Federal Constituency to retained her seat for the fourth consecutive term.