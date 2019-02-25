Atiku Leads in Five Oyo LGAs

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was leading President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the results of five Local Government Areas (LGAs) so far announced by the returning officers at the State Coalition Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibadan, the Oyo State, capital.

Present at the event presided over by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulkariim Sulaiman Age, who is also the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, include the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mutiu Agboke; the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, the state Director, DSS, among others.

In the results declared Atiku won Afijio LGA with 8,325 votes while Buhari scored 6,874 votes. In Saki East LGA, Atiku scored 5,883 votes and Buhari 5,730.

In Kajola LGA, Atiku had 12,282 votes, Buhari scored 11,665. Also in Ibarapa North LGA, Atiku scored 9,070 votes and Buhari 6587.

Atiku similarly led with 10,346 votes in Ibarapa East LGA with Buhari scoring 7964 while in Itesiwaju LGA, Atiku had 7,010 votes and Buhari 6,193.

Also in Iwajowa LGA, Atiku had 7,477 votes with Buhari scoring 6,528.