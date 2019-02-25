APC Women, Youths Campaign Team Alleged Plans by Opposition to Rig Elections

Daji Sani in Yola



The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)) Women and Youth Presidential Campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo has said there are plans to manipulate election results by the opposition party in the Southeast and South-south regions.

The Chairman of the committee, General Buba Marwa (rtd), disclosed this yesterday at his residence in Yola, Adamawa State capital, noting that the opposition was planning to unleash violence to alter election results starting from Sunday night.

“Tonight onwards with a view to altering election results, they might use total registered voters instead of accredited voters to change the final result figures.

“We therefore urge security agencies and INEC to monitor this information very closely and act swiftly to forestall this nefarious intention.

“As we await the final outcome that will surely confirm the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, let us all keep our eyes on the ball, follow the collation process closely and remain steadfast until the whole exercise is concluded in our favour,” he said.

Marwa also expressed gratitude to all the members of his organisation and Nigerians for supporting Buhari.

According to him, “May I salute the rare leadership, foresight, vision and doggedness of the wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the originator and motivator of this inspiring Women and Youth Campaign Team agenda.”