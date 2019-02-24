Saraki Loses Third Local Govt to APC

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s National Assembly elections, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, has defeated Senate President Bukola Saraki, Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate, in Ilorin South Local Government area of the state.

Dr. Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Dr. Saraki polled 13,031votes.

The INEC collation officer of Ilorin South LGA, Professor Rauf Kamil, disclosed this while presenting the outcome of the polls in the local government at the state headquarters of INEC in Ilorin on Sunday night.

With the latest result, Saraki has lost three local government areas to APC, out of the four local governments in his senatorial district, putting his bid to return to the senate in jeopardy.

INEC had earlier announced the in Asa and Ilorin East local government areas.

In Asa local government area, APC scored 15,932 votes while PDP got 11,252.

The result announced by the Local Government Collation Officer, Professor Emmanuel Sanya, at the state headquarters of INEC, also showed that Accord Party scored 18 votes, AA 74, ACPN 25, ADC 33, ADP 55 ANRP 33 and ANP 20.

The election result for Ilorin East local government council declared by the INEC collation officer, Professor Mufutau Ijaya, showed that APC polled 30,014 votes while PDP got 14,654 votes.