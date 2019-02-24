Kaduna Dep Gov Loses in LG in Senatorial Poll

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The collation of the presidential and National Assembly elections which held Saturday in Kaduna is still ongoing in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Only the senatorial result in Kaura Local Government Area in the Southern Kaduna senatorial zone was officially announced on Sunday.

Announcing the senatorial result for the local government, the INEC Returning Officer, Luka K. Maude, said that the Kaduna Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the incumbent senator and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Danjuma La’ah.

According to the result, the PDP scored 29,356, while the APC polled 9,071 votes.

Both Bantex and La’ah are from the same Kaura Local Government Area.

Results from the seven other local government areas that make up the southern senatorial zone were being awaited before a winner is finally declared.

They include Kachia, Kagarko,Zango, Jaba, Jama’a, Sanga and Kauru.

Also in Kaduna Central and Kaduna North senatorial zones, results of the presidential and National Assembly elections were being collated in the various local governments.

In Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, results of all the elections were still being collated as at 4:00pm when THISDAY visited the Kaduna North office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Majajin Gari, Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview, the Electoral Officer, Habiba Garba Abubakar, said the the collation will take some time to conclude because three election results were being collated.

“We are doing three things at the same time. We are collating the results for the Senate, the President and House of Representatives.

“For the president, every local government is doing the collation at this time. At the end of the day, we will take it to the state headquarters of INEC, then from there they will do the collation from all the local governments and take the results to Abuja,” she explained.