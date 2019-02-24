DSS Dismisses Staff in Ekiti over Bribe

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the dismissal of one of its personnel, Mr. Otelemaba Jaja, who allegedly involved in bribe taking from motorists during the performance of election duties in Ekiti State.

The department said this in a statement its spokesperson, Mr. Peter Afunanya, a picture of Jaja had surfaced on the Social media wherein he was presented as negotiating with a motorist for financial patronage.

The statement said immediately the news broke, the service “initiated a line of investigative actions. These include the search and identification of the said Officer; his withdrawal from the duty post and issuance of a Memo as applicable to his cadre and rank.

“In line with the Service’s disciplinary procedures, Jaja was tried in an Orderly Room and summarily dismissed. The Service’s staff are already aware how serious it abhors offences against discipline and that it is no respecter of persons and ranks.

“Jaja instant dismissal is in accordance with the DGSS’ avowed commitment to, among others, promote discipline in the Service. It may be noted that the DGSS’ stance on issues concerning discipline has continued to prove his intolerance for misconduct and discreditable behaviour.”

The statement stressed that while it condemned in its entirety the infamous act of the dismissed staff, the DSS urged the public to note that Jaja is no longer a member of the DSS.

He, however, reaffirmed the commitment of the DSS to professionalism, excellence and the rule of law, adding that the DSS, as usual, rededicates itself to the security of the ongoing electoral exercise and reassures the nation of its sustained transparency and accountability in dealing with citizens.