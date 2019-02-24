African Tour: Torgah Wins Eko Challenge Cup

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Vincent Torgah wrapped up an excellent week by winning the Eko Challenge Cup at a canter. The Eko Challenge Cup was the first of the 16 tournaments projected to come on board on the new African Tour this year.

The Ghanaian finished on the high by carding -6 under par 66 to bring his haul over 72 holes to -18 under par.

He was also the only player to return the rounds of 60s in four days over the breathtaking Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, Lagos, having grossed 69-67-68 in the preceding days.

Torgah asserted his supremacy over his biggest adversary, Sunday Olapade, as the pair once again extended their rivalry that started in the old West Africa Tour to the newly expanded African Tour.

Torgah, who won five times on the West Africa Tour last year, led with an unassailable margin of 12 strokes, beating Olapade from MicCom Golf and Country Club, Ada, Osun State, into second place.

Emos Korblah had a great outing in spite of only securing his Tour Card through the Qualifying School on the eve of the tournament. The veteran Ghanaian shot– 3 under par 285 to finish in third position.

Christopher Ambe of Nigeria grossed + 2 over par 290 to sit in third position ahead of Franscico Perez of Spain and Sunday Odegha of Nigeria, both who tied for fifth at +3 over par.

Mike Ubi of Nigeria and Visitor Mapwanya of Zimbabwe also tied for seventh, while Pierre Nji of Cameroon placed ninth.

Nigeria’s threesome of Chidi Tobias, Kamilu Bako and Francis Epe all finished in a three-way tied for 10th at + 9 over par.