Weststar to Introduce new A-Class Sedan, Attracts Younger Generation with MBUX

Weststar Associates Limited, authorised General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria has said it would introduce the A-Class Sedan by May, this year.

According to a statement by the company, the compact car family of Mercedes-Benz has continued its growth in the Nigerian market with the A-Class Sedan set for its arrival. “This follows the successful introduction of the new A-Class last year.”

Managing Director, Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath, has described the growing compact car family as a step in the right direction from Mercedes-Benz, the statement said. He also pointed out that the A-Class Sedan would serve more customer groups and that owning a Mercedes-Benz would be more attractive for the younger generation with the emotive and technological appeal of the MBUX, the modern design of the A-Class Sedan, the latest driving assistance systems and a very competitive entry price.

Mercedes-Benz, according to the statement, continues to expand its compact car portfolio with the introduction of the A-Class Sedan, following suit with the likes of the A-Class, CLA & GLA. Mercedes-Benz’s compact car segment is already fast growing with the acquisition of new customer groups from different regions around the world. “This has aided Weststar’s resolve to attract different customer groups in Nigeria who look to enjoy the best driving experience regardless of their automobile preferences.

Due to an increase in demand, the A-Class is for the first time also offered as a sedan. This follows up the successful launch of the new A-Class last year that pushed boundaries in major markets. The A-Class Sedan comes with a modern and superior sporty design, an unrivalled experience with MBUX, Intelligent Drive functions from the S-Class, a completely redefined interior design and optional equipment and appointments like keyless-go with hands-free access.

The exterior of the A-Class Sedan exudes a modern and a superior sporty design. The front end takes a very progressive look with the low, elongated bonnet, the slimline headlamps with chrome element, the torch-like daytime driving lights – plus the single-louvre diamond radiator grille with optional chrome pins, and the central star. The side mirrors sit on the beltline, while the 16 to 19-inch wheels and the pronounced wheel arches give the A-Class Sedan a sporty stance on the road. On the rear end there are two-part tail lamps that emphasizes width, the rear reflectors have been relocated to the modular two-part rear bumper and depending on the selected equipment, this rear bumper is available with a black diffuser or with chrome trim strip and chrome tailpipe tips. The Multibeam LED headlamps are another highlight, they allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation. Each headlamp features 18 individually actuated LEDs.

The inside of the A-Class Sedan comes in a modern and avant-garde look emphasising a revolution from within. The dashboard gets a completely new and avant-garde design, with a cowl above the cockpit and the wing-shaped main body of the dashboard extending from one front door to the other with no visual discontinuity. Also the optional Widescreen display is completely free-standing and the air vents come in a sporty turbine look. An optional equipment is the ambient lighting with 64 colours, it comes with even more variety as well as an emotive presence. The A-Class Sedan also highlights spaciousness as a key feature of its interior offering great utility. This includes above-average shoulder, elbow and headroom plus the easy access to the rear. It is at the top of its segment with regard to rear headroom (944 mm). The boot holds 420 litres and was designed for practical usability. The A-Class Sedan can be customised with the design and equipment lines Style, Progressive and AMG Line, with the Night Package as well as further optional equipment.

The A-Class Sedan has been introduced to the market with the A200 petrol engine. It comes with a 1.3 liter M282 engine producing a power output of 120 kW (163 hp) and a torque of 250 Nm. Power is transmitted by the 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission, this system is an automated three-shaft manual transmission consisting of two subtransmissions, each with its own clutch. This allows a particularly comfortable but nevertheless dynamic mode of driving.

The A-Class Sedan keeps up the pace with technology from the A-Class, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) comes as a standard equipment. The major highlight of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX is customizable and adapts to the user. Other key highlights of MBUX include; the widescreen cockpit, touchscreen, navigation services, smartphone integration, vehicle set up app, LINGUATRONIC voice control, LTE communications module for Mercedes me connect services and Burmester surround sound system.

The Intelligent drive system is another technological innovation in the A-Class Sedan. This comes with the very latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, and thus provides the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the S‑Class. For instance, the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC is able to provide route-based support to the driver in numerous situations, and to predictively and conveniently adjust the speed when approaching bends, junctions or roundabouts. While the expanded Active Brake Assist can effectively help to mitigate the consequences of rear-end collisions with slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead. Another highlight is PRE-SAFE PLUS, which can recognise an imminent rear-end collision. If the danger of a collision persists, the system can also firmly apply the brakes of the stationary vehicle, thus minimising the risk of injuries by reducing the forward jolt caused by an impact from the rear.