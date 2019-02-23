PDP Laments Late Arrival of INEC Officials in Ilorin

*Election materials mixed up in some polling units

(11:55 Am)

By Vanessa Obioha and Hammed Shittu

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Campaign, Sulaiman Abubakar, on arrival at the polling units in Ode-Opobiyi, Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West of Kwara State on Saturday decried the late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at some polling units in the state.

Also, there were concerns over the mix up in the distribution of ballot papers to some wards in Ilorin West local government council area of the state.

According to reports, some voters could not be able to vote in some wards due to the development.

For example, ballot papers meant for voters at Alanamu Ward were found at Ajikobi, some for Ubandanwaki were taken to Adewole ward.

Even, some ballot papers that were supposed to be 140 ballot papers in the booklet were discovered to be 70 ballot papers.

However, Professor Abubakar said that,”One thing is very clear that we are starting late and we are having technical glitches with the card readers. I want to believe that the INEC staff will be on top of this and hasten the process so we can commence voting”.

Abubakar also commented on the peaceful conduct of the voters so far experienced in Ilorin.

He added,”There’s been peaceful conduct so far. Very orderly. I hope it will continue this way and there would be no violence.”