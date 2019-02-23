Late Arrival of Sensitive Materials, INEC Officials Worrisome, Say Local Observers

Some domestic observers have expressed concern over lateness in the arrival of sensitive materials and electoral officers at polling unit 006 as at 9.30 a.m. in Karu, Nasarawa State.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that many voters arrive at the polling unit as early as 6.20 a.m. and still waiting as at press time and becoming agitated.

One of the domestic observers, Mr Jude Ohuakanwa, from Global Policy Advocacy and Leadership Initiatives said he was at the Bakina Ado Primary School at 7 a.m. and saw a mammoth crowd

of voters.

He said “as a matter of fact, I doubt if the school compound can accommodate the number of voters.

It is 7.30 a.m. and there is no shadow of any INEC officials, ad hoc staff or party agents here.

“The only people that reported early here are the civil defence officials,” Ohuakanwa said.

He could not understand the delay and hopes the election would eventually hold in the unit.

Another domestic observer, Mr Anthony Ode, of the Justice Development Peace Commission,

said the electoral officers were late for about an hour.

According to him, the lateness will discourage some voters as most of them want to vote and go back to their houses.

Ode said “as at 8.54 a.m., no electoral officer is in sight.”

Mr Issac Ngbede, another domestic observer from the African Centre for Entrepreneurship and Information

Development, was impressed at the turnout of voters but worried at the lateness of the INEC officials.

He, however, said “the process would be conducted peacefully.”

One of the eligible voters, Mr Godwin Penang, who said he had been at the polling unit before 7 a.m. added that

he would not be discouraged but would wait for as long as it would be possible for him to cast his vote.

Law enforcement officers could not be reached to ascertain what the issue was with unit 006, Karu ward.

Karu has 13 units and 006 is one of them.(NAN)