Kia Motors Nigeria Appoints Kamlik Motors as its Dealer in Kaduna  

Kia Motors Nigeria has announced a new dealership partnership with Kamlik Motors Limited to facilitate bringing KIA closer to the people in Kaduna and its environs.

Kia said it intends to further expand its market reach and ease of access to teeming customers in the country, and that “in addition to bringing to the foray, vehicles that deliver best-in-class features and affordable price for value, the vision of KIA is to bring its world-class facilities closer to its customers and offer a model range of vehicles that meet their dreams and aspirations.

“The new appointment of Kamlik Motors in Kaduna is aimed at keeping pace with consumers’ evolving wants and needs in order to remain competitive. The shifting consumer interests and the need to meet their expectations with exceptional service delivery has propelled Kia Motors Nigeria to extend its reach by signing a new dealership agreement with Kamlik Motors Limited to continue to offer cutting edge automobile technology in the country.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Olu Tikolo, Vice President, Kia Motors Nigeria, said, “This joint venture with Kamlik Motors is an important step in our expansion plans for the Nigerian market. Finding the right partners to work with in satisfying our customers is very vital to us. We are delighted to work with the experienced team of Kamlik Motors and are confident that our customers and automobile enthusiasts will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this relationship.”

Commenting on the partnership, Alh. Mohammed Ndakogi, Chairman/CEO, Kamlik Motors Limited, said, “our relationship with Kia Motors Nigeria is in furtherance of our corporate mission to provide customers with quality vehicles and services. We constantly seek ways to exceed our customers’ expectations and we believe this partnership will give us the opportunity to do just that.” He further quoted that the new Kia franchisee will offer a full range of Kia vehicles, from the Kia Rio to the Kia Quoris, wherein the customers will have ease of access and buy their preferred Kia cars.

It is indeed a significant step forward for KIA who has seen substantial growth over the years, making KIA vehicles available to a wider marketplace. The new dealership with Kamlik Motors will facilitate Kia Motors Nigeria in meeting the objective of providing world class service that is second to none in the Nigerian auto industry.