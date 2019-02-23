Fun-Loving Dele Alli Strikes Goal No

SUPERSATURDAY

British footballer of Nigerian descent, Dele Alli, has ended his romance with lingerie model, Rubby Mae and moved on with Long Island star, Megan Barton-Hanson, just to have fun, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Just within weeks of leaving his girlfriend of over two years, Ruby Mae, Spurs and England star, Dele Alli has moved on to a Love Island star, Megan Barton-Hanson. Dele, 22, told close friends that after two-and-a-half years in a relationship, he wanted to have fun again as a single man, leaving Ruby, 23, devastated.

The English Premier League star ended his romance with Ruby, three weeks ago, when he met Megan, 24, while partying at Celeb Hotspot Tape, a London club near Oxford Street and reportedly swapped numbers with her.

A source said: “Dele told Ruby it wasn’t working. She’s devastated and fought to stay together but his mind is made up. It wasn’t long before he started enjoying his newfound single status – partying at Tape on Saturday night that he met Megan for the first time.”

A fellow partygoer had revealed: “Dele was really keen on Megan and went over to introduce himself right away. There were plenty of other girls in the club including lots of Megan’s co-stars but it was her that caught his eye.

“He called her beautiful and said he wanted to take her out for dinner. Before the night was over, they exchanged numbers. Megan was thrilled. She’s been down and Dele is definitely her type. She was wary given his split and questioned whether things are definitely over between him and Ruby.”

This incidentally comes almost immediately after Megan split from Love Island boyfriend Wes Nelson. Megan split from Wes, 20, after a tumultuous few weeks in which she accused his Dancing On Ice skating partner, Vanessa Bauer, of purposely breaking up with her boyfriend in order to stir up rumours of a romance with Wes. Wes and Megan were contestants on Love Island 2018.

After their split, Megan had claimed that Wes ‘didn’t love her’ in an explosive interview. She told OK! Magazine: “Our ambitions and goals in life are very different – Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble – but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much. I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn’t love me back.”

Dele had been dating Ruby who has posed for Dolce & Gabbana and Rare London, since June 2016 after they were spotted kissing at the Euros. The stunning brunette is signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, and has worked for several other well-known brands including Chanel, Hidden Fashion and The Couture Club.

Ruby supported Dele throughout the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, making a lavish sharing of the sporting event on her Instagram account over the summer. In one sweet snap, Ruby sat on Dele’s lap, as she revealed in the caption: ‘So proud.’ He scored the second goal against Sweden in the quarterfinals as England hit the semifinals and also won a free-kick through which England took the lead in the semifinals against Croatia, though the team eventually lost the game 2-1 in extra time.

Dele who suffered hamstring lately had admitted he was frustrated by his injury woes after jetting to Dubai in a desperate bid to get fit and back in action ahead of a crucial month for Tottenham. Spurs hope to have their midfield ace available for the North London derby and crucial clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in March. And Alli looks to be making good progress with his hamstring wound after uploading a video of his “road to recovery”.

Dele Alli was born in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire UK, to a Nigerian father Kehinde and English mother Denise. Kehinde who was in the United Kingdom studying for a Masters at De Montfort University had met Denise at a nightclub and got married but separated three years after Dele was born. Although separated, the couple was very close and raised him together. He moved to Nigeria at the age of nine with his father spending only two years in Nigeria before returning to Milton Keynes to live with his mother.

Dele who had Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as child hood idol, tinkered with the idea of playing for Nigeria in 2015 when it was reported that John Fashanu was on the verge of convincing him to play for Nigeria. The move however did not see the light of the day as the former England Under 17 to 23 ace played his way into the mainstream of England team where he has continued to make his mark.