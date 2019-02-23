el-Rufai Wins Polling Unit, Shehu Sani Loses His Own

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai won the presidential elections in his polling unit, trashing the PDP with 371 votes to 44 votes.

But Shehu Sani, senator, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, who defected from the APC to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to seek re-election was defeated in his polling unit in Anguwan Sarki.

Sani who was elected on the platform of the APC in 2015, defected to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to seek re-election after he was denied the APC ticket.

In the presidential election, the APC polled 292 votes while PDP got 23 votes.

In the Senatorial election, Sani polled 51 votes while his opponent, Uba Sani of the APC scored 236 votes.

Other results as announced by INEC Presiding Offices at the various polling units are as follows:

001 Waff Road, Angwan Sarki, Kaduna North Local Govt.

Presidential:

APC – 196

PDP- 115

Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone

APC – 167

PDP – 90

PRP -63

Polling Unit 022 Isa Kaita, Chasel Hospital, Angwan Sarki, Kaduna North Local government :

Presidential results:

APC – 314

PDP – 51

SENATE :

APC -263

PDP- 62

PRP – 38

KADUNA

015, Katuru/Yobe Polling unit.

Presidential election:

APC – 421

PDP – 44

SENATE

APC – 356

PDP- 58

PRP -39