Buhari: No Plan to Impose Islam on Nigeria, Says Allegation Wicked

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja described as false and wicked allegations that he had conceived plans to impose his religion, Islam, on Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, accused those who came up with the allegation of merely stoking the embers of religion for political gains, adding that the same device was adopted ahead of 2015 elections but failed.

Adesina said his principal had made it clear that in accordance with the oath he took, he would defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which he said guarantees freedom of worship for all.

According to him, Buhari affirmed his commitment to freedom of worship and hence, no religion will be imposed on the nation under any circumstance, pointing out that playing politics with religion is dangerous, deceptive and ungodly.

The statement read, “It has come to the notice of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the forthcoming elections, that some unscrupulous Nigerians are again falsely and wickedly claiming that the administration has an agenda to impose Islam on Nigeria.

“The objective is clearly to stoke up religious division for political gains. Some of these same persons made these devious and fabricated claims ahead of the 2015 election. They failed woefully.

“The President strongly affirms the oath he took before the Nigerian people to faithfully defend the constitution of Nigeria. That constitution guarantees freedom of worships for every Nigerian. It is this guarantee that enables all Nigerians to practise their faiths or religion without hindrance.”

President Buhari further affirmed his commitment to freedom of religion and worship for all Nigerians, saying under no circumstance will any religion or faith be imposed on any Nigerian.