Buhari: I Will Congratulate Myself Because I Expect to Win this Election

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

President Muhammadu Buhari has voted in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections at his Polling Unit 003 Kofar Barau III Gidan Niyam Registration 01 Sarkin Yara A in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Buhari, who was listed as Voter No. 187, carrying the Voter Identification Number 90F5B 02C90 29569 4732, arrived the polling unit located along Waziri Road, Tone Quarters, Sarkin Yaura A, in the vicinity of the palace of the Emir of Daura at about 8.00am.

He was duly accredited and within 10 minutes had completed the voting procedure.

He told journalists that he was happy that Nigerians have decided to exercise their franchise. He said he was happy that the process was going on well.

Replying to a question on whether he will congratulate the winner if he did not win, the president said: “I will congratulate myself because I expect to win this election.”

He waived at the reporters and departed for his house.

Other members of the president’s household also listed at the same polling unit include, his wife, Aisha, at No. 182. Hadiza, Safina and Ibrahim are numbered 183, 189 and 184 respectively.