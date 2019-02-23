Atiku Defeats Buhari in Presidential Villa

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Saturday defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in the overall Presidential Villa polling units’ presidential election results.
Atiku polled a total of 1,030 votes to defeat Buhari who scored a total of 1,013 votes with 13 votes difference.
In the same vein, the PDP defeated the APC in the overall senatorial election results with a total of 1,081 votes as against 1,008 scored by the APC in the two polling units.
The opposition PDP also defeated the APC in the House of Representatives’ election with 1,046 votes to APC’s 995 votes.
In the two polling units in the Presidential Villa, Atiku defeated Buhari in polling unit 022 with 525 votes to the president’s 465 while Buhari defeated him in polling unit 021 with 548 to 505 votes, thus bringing the total votes for Atiku to 1,030 while Buhari’s total votes stood at 1,013 with 17 votes difference.
On the other hand, the total votes scored by the PDP at the senatorial election in unit 021 is 535 as against APC’s 531 with only four votes difference while in polling unit 022, PDP scored 546 votes to defeat APC which scored 477 votes, thus bringing the total PDP senatorial votes to 1,081 as against APC’s 1008 with 73 votes difference.
At the House of Representatives’ election, whereas APC polled 531 votes as against PDP’s 525 in polling unit 021, the opposition party polled 521 votes to defeat APC with 466 votes in unit 022, thus bringing the total PDP votes in House of Representatives’ election to 1,046 as against APC’s 995 votes with 51 votes difference.
Below is the breakdown of the results of the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives’ elections in each polling units.
Polling Unit 022
voting point 1
Presidential
APC 90, PDP 53
Senatorial
APC 89 PDP 55
House of Representatives
APC 90 PDP 53
Voting point 2
Presidential
APC 73 PDP 84
Senatorial
APC 76 PDP 89
House of Representatives
APC 74 PDP 85
Voting point 3
Presidential
APC 76 PDP 87
Senate
APC 76 PDP 87
House of Representatives
APC 75 PDP 82
Voting Point 4
Presidential
PDP 70. APC 76
Senate
PDP 77 APC 69
House of Representatives
PDP 69 APC 67
Voting Point 5
Presidential
APC 40 PDP 90
Senate
APC 50 PDP 92
House of Representatives
APC 43 PDP 87
Voting point 6
Presidential
APC 72 PDP 85
Senatorial
APC 75 PDP 87
House of Representatives
APC 75 PDP 89
Voting point 7
Presidential
APC 38 PDP 56
Senatorial
PDP 59 APC42
House of Representatives
PDP 56 APC 40
Polling Unit O21, voting Point 1
Presidential
APC 83 PDP 53
Senatorial
APC 86 PDP 57
House of Representatives
APC 84 PDP 57
Voting point 02
Presidential APC 84 PDP 68
Senatorial
APC 83 PDP 76
House of Representatives
APC 84 PDP 72
Voting point 03
Presidential PDP 84 APC 69
Senate PDP 82 APC 66
House of Representatives PDP 85 APC 59
Voting point 4
Presidential APC 68 PDP 56
Senatorial APC 62 PDP 67
House of Representatives APC 64 PDP 63
Voting point 05
Presidential PDP 61 APC 96
Senatorial PDP 61 APC 90
House of Representatives PDP 61 APC 97
Voting point 06
Presidential
PDP 95 APC 28
Senatorial
PDP 101 APC 27
House of Representatives
PDP 101 APC 26
07
Presidential
PDP 88 APC 124
Senatorial
PDP 91 APC 117
House of Representatives
PDP 86 APC 117
Grand Total
Presidential PDP 1,030 APC 1,013
Senatorial PDP 1,081 APC 1,008
House of Representatives PDP 1,046 APC 995