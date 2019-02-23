Atiku Defeats Buhari in Presidential Villa

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Saturday defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in the overall Presidential Villa polling units’ presidential election results.

Atiku polled a total of 1,030 votes to defeat Buhari who scored a total of 1,013 votes with 13 votes difference.

In the same vein, the PDP defeated the APC in the overall senatorial election results with a total of 1,081 votes as against 1,008 scored by the APC in the two polling units.

The opposition PDP also defeated the APC in the House of Representatives’ election with 1,046 votes to APC’s 995 votes.

In the two polling units in the Presidential Villa, Atiku defeated Buhari in polling unit 022 with 525 votes to the president’s 465 while Buhari defeated him in polling unit 021 with 548 to 505 votes, thus bringing the total votes for Atiku to 1,030 while Buhari’s total votes stood at 1,013 with 17 votes difference.

On the other hand, the total votes scored by the PDP at the senatorial election in unit 021 is 535 as against APC’s 531 with only four votes difference while in polling unit 022, PDP scored 546 votes to defeat APC which scored 477 votes, thus bringing the total PDP senatorial votes to 1,081 as against APC’s 1008 with 73 votes difference.

At the House of Representatives’ election, whereas APC polled 531 votes as against PDP’s 525 in polling unit 021, the opposition party polled 521 votes to defeat APC with 466 votes in unit 022, thus bringing the total PDP votes in House of Representatives’ election to 1,046 as against APC’s 995 votes with 51 votes difference.

Below is the breakdown of the results of the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives’ elections in each polling units.

Polling Unit 022

voting point 1

Presidential

APC 90, PDP 53

Senatorial

APC 89 PDP 55

House of Representatives

APC 90 PDP 53

Voting point 2

Presidential

APC 73 PDP 84

Senatorial

APC 76 PDP 89

House of Representatives

APC 74 PDP 85

Voting point 3

Presidential

APC 76 PDP 87

Senate

APC 76 PDP 87

House of Representatives

APC 75 PDP 82

Voting Point 4

Presidential

PDP 70. APC 76

Senate

PDP 77 APC 69

House of Representatives

PDP 69 APC 67

Voting Point 5

Presidential

APC 40 PDP 90

Senate

APC 50 PDP 92

House of Representatives

APC 43 PDP 87

Voting point 6

Presidential

APC 72 PDP 85

Senatorial

APC 75 PDP 87

House of Representatives

APC 75 PDP 89

Voting point 7

Presidential

APC 38 PDP 56

Senatorial

PDP 59 APC42

House of Representatives

PDP 56 APC 40

Polling Unit O21, voting Point 1

Presidential

APC 83 PDP 53

Senatorial

APC 86 PDP 57

House of Representatives

APC 84 PDP 57

Voting point 02

Presidential APC 84 PDP 68

Senatorial

APC 83 PDP 76

House of Representatives

APC 84 PDP 72

Voting point 03

Presidential PDP 84 APC 69

Senate PDP 82 APC 66

House of Representatives PDP 85 APC 59

Voting point 4

Presidential APC 68 PDP 56

Senatorial APC 62 PDP 67

House of Representatives APC 64 PDP 63

Voting point 05

Presidential PDP 61 APC 96

Senatorial PDP 61 APC 90

House of Representatives PDP 61 APC 97

Voting point 06

Presidential

PDP 95 APC 28

Senatorial

PDP 101 APC 27

House of Representatives

PDP 101 APC 26

07

Presidential

PDP 88 APC 124

Senatorial

PDP 91 APC 117

House of Representatives

PDP 86 APC 117

Grand Total

Presidential PDP 1,030 APC 1,013

Senatorial PDP 1,081 APC 1,008

House of Representatives PDP 1,046 APC 995