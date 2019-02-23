Amanda Ebeye: Sometimes You Find Yourself Doing What You Had Planned Never to Do Again 

Amanda Ebeye is an actress and a part-time model. She is known for her roles in Clinic Matters and Super Story. Amanda has featured in so many movies and made her mark in Nollywood. She talks to Tosin Clegg about her new production, her journey so far, including family life and more

My new movie is titled, A Crazy World

I decided to go with the name because of the content of what I’m shooting. It’s a comedy series. It has lots of competition for women. It has lots of struggles. It’s funny and, at the same time, has so much to learn from, as it touches every aspects of life. At first, I wanted to call it The Wives, when I created the story but lots of movies with similar names are out there. I wrote the script but I have other writers.

Message I want people to learn from the story

We are tackling issues which have to do with social media. We are trying to make people see the vices of social media. It’s unarguable that it has made people rich; it has changed the lives of some people. It has connected the world. But there are other bad sides of social media. It has destroyed a lot of people that don’t know how to use it. People get intimidated and depressed over the beautiful photos they see on social media. So, It’s A Crazy World has been put on the screen for you to see what happens on social media, behind those lovely, smiling photos.

I’m on social media all the time

I’m an actress. I’m an extremely private person, so to smile and take pictures to put on social media is a lot of work. I understand what it’s like to stay relevant on those new platforms. To be very honest, in a day I can spend 20-hours on social media. I love Instagram and I like Twitter but I won’t choose it over Instagram.

How I picked my cast for the series

I developed the Treatment in 2017 when I was in film school in Canada. I just wanted people that have respect in the industry to be in my movie. Over there I thought to myself, who could pull off the role of Don in the movie and I knew it would be Bob-Manuel Udokwu. Because he is very good at what he does. He is one of my best actors. When it was time to look for the wives, I knew Grace Amah would always play the Kemi role well. Then the other ones I picked also fit into their roles perfectly. We thank God for instagram. I sent Direct Messages (DM) to most of them, and they responded. I got their contacts, chatted them up. Bob-Manuel was the only person I couldn’t get on Instagram because he is not on Social media. So, I got his contact, called him up, spoke with him and he came on board. He didn’t give me any stress.

Shooting has been amazing

Talking about working with these professionals, it has been brilliant because they just know what to do. For them, acting is just inborn. They take their lines so smoothly, because they have been in the game for so long. They put themselves into the character and deliver perfectly. Everything I’ve spent and still spending is close to N30 million and over. I couldn’t do this alone. I pray I make my money back and also be able to pay my investors. They trusted me with their money, so I don’t want to disappoint them.

I’m very spiritual

I tell God the little one I have, please use it to bless my hustle. I put in my money, my sweat, so I believe God will bless me abundantly.

The series would be ready in June

It would be ready for all. Right now, my target is African Magic Showcase, family and any other. I told myself, I don’t just want to be an actress, because no matter how you act, you can’t be richer than your producer. So, I went back to rethink. So, now I’m an actress, producer and filmmaker.

I just like following my life, steps by steps

I do plan my life, but sometimes you see yourself doing what you had planned never to do again. But right now, I have the right to tell my own stories the way I want it to be. I now have my own world, to do my own stories. I still like Asaba, and I am not saying never to anything. That’s still where the money is made.

The challenge is boggling

The light situation is a challenge. We shoot for 30 days. When I went to make inquiries to rent cameras and lights, the amount I was told was so shocking I had to start buying my own equipment to add to the ones I already had. Then feeding all the cast and crew for that number of days, is not an easy one. They are my responsibility till the shoot is done.

My son is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me in my life

He is not here at the moment. My mom went to Canada to stay with him. So, my family is always there to support me. That’s the only thing I can’t regret. The only person I can’t trade for anything in the world. I can trade this production if the worse comes (laughs). But my son, never! I tell him I love him every day. But on a deeper level, I can’t wait to tell him that no matter what he does, he would get married someday, but he should always have a place in his heart for me. I pray every day that my daughter-in-law would be good to me. I just don’t want anyone to turn my son away from me.

My bad habits

Well, I’ll say going late for meetings or appointment. Then I have sweet tooth. I love chocolate, and other sweet stuffs. I struggle to keep fit.

I’m not a regular everyday girl

My dreams and aspirations are different. What other women might be dreaming about is not the same thing I would want to become. When it comes to giving birth, I really don’t think I want all my children to come from me. I would wait to see what happens in the nearest future. I want to adopt. Right from when I was much younger, I dreamed of the day I’d be able to say this; that I want to adopt kids. I look at those kids that don’t have parents and I keep wondering why we have to keep giving birth, when there are already lots of kids out there to take care of. Adoption is my priority than giving birth to my biological children.

There are lots of roles I wish I didn’t play

Then when everyone wants to be popular and pay bills, you just pick up any roles given to you. That’s why I tell people don’t let this industry pressurise you to do what you don’t want to do. There are movies that I did in the past, but if you bring the scripts to me now, I’ll turn them down outright.