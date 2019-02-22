R.Kelly Charged with Sexual Abuse

By Vanessa Obioha

A new report by The Chicago Sun-Times and The Chicago Tribune, revealed that American

R&B singer R. Kelly was charged on Friday in Chicago with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Citing court records, the papers said that the charge was coming on the heels of a video obtained by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti last week.

In the 40-minutes long video which Avenatti presented to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last week, Kelly was having sex with a 14-year-old girl and made reference to her age multiple times.

The New York Times also reports that two additional women came forward at a news conference in New York organised by their lawyer, Gloria Allred, on Thursday to accuse Kelly of sexual abuse and misconduct when they were minors.

The two women, Latresa Scaff, 40, and Rochelle Washington, 39, said they met the singer after a concert in the mid-1990s when they were 16 and 15; they said he asked for a threesome and had sex with Scaff.

The renewed interest in Kelly’s long sexual abuse accusation started in January after Lifetime aired a documentary ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ that detailed the singer’s abuse on young women.

His lawyer Steven Greenberg is yet to make any comment..