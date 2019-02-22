Police Explain Why Kwara Senator, 7 Others Were Arrested

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Commissioner Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday said Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, PDP senatorial candidate for Kwara South, and seven other suspects in the state were arrested in connection with the incidents at Ojoku, where one person was killed, and Ilorin where there was an attack on the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ojoku, the hometown of Senator Ibrahim, witnessed serious violence on Tuesday when the APC senatorial candidate, Mr. Lola Ashiru, took his campaign to the town, leading to the death of one person while about nine people sustained injuries.

Also, Thursday in Ilorin, some unknown persons reportedly attacked the convoy of vice president Osinbajo at Isale-Aluko area of Ilorin which led to many people sustaining injuries.

Egbetokun disclosed this in Ilorin Friday while speaking with journalists on the level of preparations of the joint security committee in the state for Saturday’s polls .

Egbetokun who was flanked by heads of other security agencies in the state, said the security agencies had commenced search for other suspects in connection with these dastardly acts in Ojoku and Ilorin.

He said all the perpetrators of the violence would be made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as deterrent to those that may want to indulge in such act in future.

Egbetokun, who also pledged the neutrality of the security forces in the efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state

denied allegations that it was targeting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its clampdown on suspected criminals ahead of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

While pledging to give all participants in the election a fair playing ground, the police boss however warned that the security agencies were fully ready for anyone who had plans to disrupt the polls.

He said an Air Force helicopter had been deployed to the state for reconnaissance activities as part of measures to check outbreak of violence.

The police boss added: “Law abiding citizens and eligible voters should come out and exercise their rights. I can assure you that everyone will be protected. Anybody seen with arms on election day is a hoodlum and will be treated as hoodlum.

“Those preparing to cause violence should be ready to contend with us. We have made adequate preparations for them.”

Egbetokun faulted claims by the opposition group in the state that the command had arrested 20 of its members, saying so far the police has nabbed only eight people. He said their political affiliations was not of concern when they were being arrested.

“When we carry out arrest we don’t even identify their political affiliation and we are neutral in this game and we are resolved not to be partisan in the game.

“I have also heard rumours that we are targeting some people but I have always treated it as rumour. If you observe before this election was postponed there was no arrest and there would have been no arrest if the election had held last week.