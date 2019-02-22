Obaseki’s Reform: Rwanda to adopt Edo educational system, lauds impact of EDO-BEST

The Rwanda Government has revealed plans to model its basic education system after the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST), a novel programme deployed in schools across Edo State that priorities use of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) to improve learning outcomes in primary schools.

Deputy Director-General, Rwanda Education Board, Tusiime Angelique, who represented the Rwandan Minister of Education and led other members of the Rwandan delegation to Edo State to understudy the implementation of the EDOBEST programme, said, “the purpose of our visit is to learn what the state is doing especially the use of technology in teaching and learning in primary schools.”

She said that the main concern in the African continent is the quality of education and basic education serves as the foundation for life-long learning, adding, “we are here so as to get first-hand information on how the programme is being implemented so that we can be guided on future decisions and improvement in our country. We have seen a number of good ideas. We have seen what the state is doing. As we leave Nigeria, we are going to see what fits and will work in our context and what meets our needs; what will work better, and help us.”

She continued, “We find it more interesting and we are informed now especially when it comes to using technology in lesson delivery, monitoring and assessment. We are excited about the story.”

Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, who received the delegation on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki, said it is interesting to see that the governor’s initiatives have caught the attention of education managers in Rwanda.

She added that the state government is happy to share its knowledge and experience with her East African brothers.

The visitors were taken on a guided tour by officials of SUBEB to Enikaro Primary School and Evboriaria Primary School, both in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, where they observed the EDO-BEST initiative in action.

The visitors also met with some head teachers and interacted with classroom teachers for cross-fertilisation of ideas.