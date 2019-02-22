NFVCB Awards Grant to 250 Filmmakers in Ogun

Vanessa Obioha

These are exciting times for young film entrepreneurs in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State as the the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) recently extended a start-up grant to 250 filmmakers. The grant is part of the body’s empowerment programme which kicked off in January.

The two-day event which began on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Rontex Hall, Imowo Road, with a training session by seasoned industry practitioners and theatre arts lecturers offered participants insights into a successful career in filmmaking.

Anchored by Associate Professor Tunji Azeez of the Lagos State University (LASU), facilitators include, Professor Olu Obafemi of the Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, University of Ilorin; Professor Shola Fosudo of the Department of Theatre and Music, Lagos State University; Professor Rasaki Ojo-Bakare of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; and Professor Ayo Akinwale of the Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, University of Ilorin.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of NFVCB,Adedayo Thomas, said that the initiative was a deliberate effort by the NFVCB to bridge the gap between established industry players and upcoming ones across Nigeria.

He noted that all similar interventions and support efforts by either government or investors had been directed more at established names in the industry, with little or no support for new entrants.

“As the key regulator of the Nigerian motion picture industry, the board has decided to bring practical knowledge of how to be successful in the sector to these passionate youths.

“As part of the empowerment initiative, we have brought experts from the academia and seasoned practitioners in the industry, to train these youths to enable them build a successful career in the sector.

“We do not only train them but we are also giving grants to 250 selected ones, as part of our efforts at assisting stakeholders in the industry, especially the young ones.

“This is to enable them start something or go for more practical training in filmmaking business, by attending filmmaking courses in acting, script writing, directing and production,” he said.

The training in Ijebu-Ode was the fifth in the series, following previous outings in Amuwo-Odofin, and Oshodi in Lagos; Port Harcourt in Rivers State, and Nnewi in Anambra State.