Mawuli Gavor, Osas Ighodaro Celebrate With Sweet Kiwi

Vanessa Obioha

Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor and TV host and model Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade were among the celebrities who attended Sweet Kiwi’s commemoration of the National Froyo Day recently.

Held at its flagship store on Admiralty Way in Lekki, the brand treated its first hundred customers of the day to some free frozen yogurt. Customers experienced an explosion of flavors including the new flavour, Agbalumo as other celebrities like ex-Big Brother Naija contestant Kemen, Powede Lawrence, Nichole Chikwe, Toyin Onigbanjo, and Steve Chuks served customers from behind the yogurt bar and informed them of the various health benefits of yogurt.

Other side attractions featured include good music and great conversations around the health benefits of yoghurt.

Sweet Kiwi’s CEO, Ehime Eigbe-Akindele stated that ultimately the brand is committed to bringing a healthy lifestyle to its consumers. “People don’t have to give up treats and deliciousness all in the name of fit-fam; remember that healthy tastes amazing and that’s Sweet Kiwi. You can eat well.

“You can eat delicious too! Sweet Kiwi is only 20 calories per serving, plus, it’s great for your daily dose of probiotics too.” Ehime said.

She also asserted the interconnectedness of everything and how important it is as Africans to harness the power of good, clean food and cool gatherings such as this to push for a cleaner, greener country.