Ikeja Electric Decries Rising Spate of Attacks on its Workers

Esther Oluku

Ikeja Electric has decried what it described as rising spate of attacks on its workers and threatened legal action against any mob attack on its field staffs.

The company disclosed in a statement yesterday that despite the fact that it has provided channels for its customers to air their complaints, members of the public have continued to attack its workers.

“While we understand that issues surrounding electric services can be emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staffs are completely irrational, unnecessary and unproductive,” the company said.

Ikeja Electric added that it would not allow its workers to suffer intimidation, assault and any other form of bodily harm or threat from the public, adding that it has decided to explore legal actions to safeguard the well-being of its staff which they consider of utmost priority.

“In the interest of the safety of its employees and members of the public, Ikeja Electric would continue to find ways to amicably resolve concerns as it regards customers and the company,” the company added.