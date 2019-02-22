Europa: Arsenal Eases into Last 16, Victor Moses Sinks with Fenerbahce

Alex Iwobi played all 90 minutes as Arsenal booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a comfortable second-leg victory over Bate Borisov at the Emirates.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, they scored inside four minutes when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross was turned in by Bate defender Zakhar Volkov.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi made it 2-0 before the break with a powerful header from Granit Xhaka’s corner.

Substitute Sokratis Papastathopoulos headed in the third goal after an hour.

After a disappointing performance in losing the first leg in Belarus, Arsenal needed to score at least twice to go through.

Bate were denied an equaliser just four minutes after Arsenal had taken the lead when Stephan Lichtsteiner slid in to make a goalline clearance from Stanislav Dragun’s header.

The visitors also came close when Maksim Skavysh hit the side-netting in the first half but Arsenal had the best chances through Iwobi, Xhaka and Aubameyang.

Elsewhere, A brace from Sardar Azmoun and one from Magomed Ozdoev at Gazprom Arena ensured Zenit St Petersburg defeated Fenerbahce 3-2 aggregate to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Chelsea on loan star Victor Moses was unable to rescue the Turkish giants from losing and crashing out.

Despite losing the reverse fixture by a lone goal in Turkey earlier this month, coach Sergei Semak’s men put up an impressive performance to seal their passage on 3-2 aggregate.

Magomed Ozdoev opened scoring for the hosts in the fourth minute, while Sardar Azmoun doubled his side’s lead with barely seven minutes to the end of the first half.

Mehmet Topal pulled one back for the visitors in the 43 minute to give his side an away goal advantage should the game end that way.

Also yesterday, Celtic’s Europa League campaign came to an end at the last-32 stage for the second successive season as they bowed out to Valencia.

Their task in the second leg always looked formidable, given they had never overturned a two-goal deficit away from home, nor had they won in Spain.

A creditable first-half performance was marred by Jeremy Toljan’s dismissal for twice pulling back Goncalo Guedes.

And Celtic finally conceded when Kevin Gameiro forced home from close range.

While the Glasgow side were passive last week at Celtic Park, they were far more aggressive at the Mestalla against their La Liga hosts.

Jonny Hayes shot over for the visitors, while Kristoffer Ajer also went close with the game still goalless.

It would be over-stretching it to suggest Toljan’s red card was a pivotal point in the tie, with Valencia well in command following their 2-0 win at Celtic Park last week.

But Celtic had at least given them food for thought, with a 3-4-3 formation offering a much more solid look and their use of the ball far improved.

Ajer had a goal-bound shot blocked and Jozo Simunovic’s header was comfortably saved as Celtic searched for the opening goal that would bring the tie alive. Ajer would also bullet a glorious header over the bar later in the match with the game still goalless.

The draw for the last 16 takes place today at 12:00 GMT.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

(Round of 32, second leg)

Di’ Zagreb 3-0 FC Viktoria

(Di’Zagreb 4-2 aggregate)

Red Bull 4-0 Club Brugge

(Red Bull 5-2 agg.)

Napoli 2-0 FC Zürich

(Napoli 5-1 agg.)

Eintracht 4-1 Shakhtar

(Eintracht 6-3 agg.)

Valencia 1-0 Celtic

(Valencia 3-0 agg.)

Zenit 3-1 Fenerbahçe

(Zenit 3-2 agg.)

Villarreal 1-1 Sporting

(Villarreal 2-1 agg.)

Arsenal 3-0 FC BATE

(Arsenal 3-1 agg.)