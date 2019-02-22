Crunch La Liga Fixtures Live on DStv, GOtv

A bumper weekend awaits fans of the prestigious LaLiga, the top tier of Spanish football, as matches involving league leaders and defending champions, Barcelona; title chasers, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as other encounters will be broadcast live exclusively to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact and GOtv MAX subscribers.

Barcelona, encouraged by their hard-earned 1-0 victory over Valladolid last weekend, travel to the south of Spain to confront Sevilla who, at a stage this season, topped the table. Sevilla’s title aspirations have since floundered and they currently lie fourth.

They slumped to a 3-0 defeat in the hands of relegation threatened Villareal last weekend and will be occupied by the thought how to shut out an in-form Lionel Messi from adding to his 22 goals. The match will be live at 4.15pm on Saturday on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid will similarly take encouragement from their 1-0 win away at Rayo Vallecano. Star forward, Antoine Griezmann will hope to continue his goalscoring form while manager Diego Simeone will be hoping for a win as the perfect gift to celebrate his contract extension with the club.

But they are up against a Villareal team, who helped their cause for survival in the league with a resounding win against Sevilla. The match shows on Sunday at 4:15 pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

Real Madrid’s failure to sustain the momentum brought by their victory over city rivals, Atletico, saw them slump to an implausible home defeat to strugglers Girona last weekend, leaving them in third position. Santiago Solari’s men will, however, hope to bounce back against mid-table team, Levante, who will aim to continue their winning streak at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Levante beat Celta Vigo 4-1 in their last match. Their encounter with the wounded Real Madrid will be live at 8.45pm on Sunday on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

The weekend encounters will kick off with the clash between Espanyol and Huesca on Friday at 9 pm. The match will air live onSuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

Saturday’s games include: Getafe versus Rayo Vallecano (showing at 12 noon on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4); Deportivo Alaves versus Celta de Vigo (showing at 6:30 pm on SuperSport 7, 10 and SuperSport Select 2); and Athletic Bilbao versus Eibar (showing at 8:45 pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 2).

Games to be broadcast on Sunday are Leganes versus Valencia (showing at 12 noon on SuperSport 7 and 10, and SuperSport Select 2 and 4), and Real Valladolid versus Real Betis (showing 8:45 pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4).

Week 25 matches will be rounded off on Monday when between Girona take on Real Sociedad (showing 10 pm on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4).