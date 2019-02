By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, Alhaji Sani Inuwa Nguru, Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nguru was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by an APC leader in Yobe State, Dr. Mohammed Abuza, and received by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nguru, who was the first chairman of APC in Yobe State, said he had visited the State House to express his loyalty to the president as well as his desire to return home.