Travelstart Nigeria Unveils Campaign

In line with its commitment to provide very cheap flights and seamless services, coupled with the desire to reduce the cost burden after the postponement of last Saturday’s general elections, Travelstart, an online travel agency has unveiled its ‘Based on Logistics Campaign.’

The firm stated that the campaign would ease the financial burden of travellers by giving customers discounts on flight tickets.

From 19th to 21st February 2019, all local flights booked on the Travelstart platform would be discounted by up to 25 per cent, the online agency said in a statement, adding that the travel period was not solely for the upcoming election weekends, but it is open until the end of the year, 31 December, 2019.

For customers who want to voluntarily change their flights from departing or arriving on 23 February 2019 and 9 March, 2019, Travelstart was waiving its admin fee.

This is to further reduce the cost and the impact the postponement has had on many travel plans. Though customers may still be liable for any airline penalties and ticket price differences, Travelstart said it would work with all its customers to minimise these necessary fees.

Speaking about the campaign, Commercial Manager, Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe, stated that the campaign was a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service as well as saving its customers’ time, money and stress with its simple online booking platform.

“At Travelstart, we empathise with our customers and the financial burden that the additional travel expenses may have. We care very much about their welfare, which is why we have put together this campaign, especially at such crucial time. We are also extending our working hours on Friday to enable us treat all incoming customer requests,” Akomolafe said.

The 25 per cent discount on local flight fees and the Travelstart admin fee waiver are available only on Travelstart, Akomolafe added, while advising customers to take advantage of the opportunity.