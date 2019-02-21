Polls: US Embassy, Consulate Observe Friday’s Work Free Day

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Embassy of the United States of America, Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos have announced a closure of their offices on Friday, February 22, in observance of the public holiday declared by the federal government.

The embassy, in a statement, said the closure was to encourage its Nigerian employees go and exercise their right to vote in the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections Saturday.

The statement while noting that consular services would not be available during the closure, added that all those on appointment would be contacted on a rescheduled date.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, February 22, 2019 as a Work-Free Day to enable Nigerians to prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“In recognition of this declaration and to encourage all our Nigerian employees to exercise their right to vote, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed.

“No consular services will be available. If you already have a regular visa or ACS appointment for that date, you will be contacted for rescheduling,” the statement read.