Online Voting for BoICT Awards 2019 Opens

The board and management of CommunicationsWeek Media Limited, a certified global ICT company, has opened its portal to the general public to vote for nominees of this year’s Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards.

The BoICT awards series are widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria.

The awards ceremony reward best practices and recognise outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector.

Announcing the commencement of the voting process, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor in-Chief, CommunicationsWeek Media Limited, the organisers of the event, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, said the BoICT Awards winners had always emerged through a transparent voting process that involves business leaders and readers, with independent quality experts.