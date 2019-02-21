Fake Dollars in Circulation, EFCC Warns Nigerians, BDC Operators

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over the circulation of fake dollar notes ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

A statement personally signed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, said the warning was based on intelligence gathered in the build-up to the elections.

“The intelligence indicates that the dollar notes have features of genuineness, but forensic analysis by the Commission reveals otherwise,” part of the statement read.

Magu accordingly warned the bureaux de change (BDC) operators to be cautious in their transactions from now till the end of the elections.