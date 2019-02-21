Appeal Court Refuses to Stop Usani as C’River APC Guber Candidate

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar Wednesday refused to grant an oral application by the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State for a stay of execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court in Calabar which recognised the state executive committee of the party led by Ntufam Etim John.

The Appeal Court presided over by Hon. Justice M.A.Owoade, consequently ordered all parties in Appeal No.CA/C/65M/2019 to maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal filed by a faction of the party led by Sir John Ochala against the judgment of the Federal High Court.

The Federal High Court 2, Calabar presided by Hon. Justice S. A. Amobeda, had on February 11, 2019 delivered judgment in the suit with number FHC/CA/CS/73/2018, and recognized the Etim John-led executive of the party as the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

The court had also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize the list of candidates presented by the Etim John-led leadership for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Among those on the list as presented by the Etim John faction of the party include the Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Pastor Usani Usani who is their governorship candidate.

Others are Prince Bassey Otu, Senatorial candidate, Cross River South, Chief Akin Rickettes, senatorial candidate Cross River Central, and Chief Ugba Murphy, Senatorial candidate, Cross River North.

A list of House of Representatives candidates was also presented to INEC.

The Appeal Court however, granted the John Ochala faction of the party leave to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court.

The Appeal court grants the applicants 48 hours to file their appeal.

Other appellants in the appeal are Bishop Victor Ebong and Bassey Ita.

Parties interested/ applicants in the appeal are Sen. Owan Enoh, Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba, and Dr. Bassey Etim Nakanda.